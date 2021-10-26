Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Scorpio Season

Our book is out, it’s Halloween week, and Mars is headed into Scorpio on October 31, followed by the new moon in Scorpio on November 4. We’re going big and we’re going deep or we’re going home! (And just to be clear, we’re not going home.)

Mars the warrior in deep dark Scorpio encourages us to pursue our most hidden passionate desires with everything we’ve got. Let your secret goals come to the surface, be unabashedly ambitious, let tenuous bonds break. It’s survival of the fittest and anything that won’t make the cut is ripe for a crisis. Welcome these moments of drama and let them pass as quickly as they come. There is no time to waste. The new moon in Scorpio allows the young shoots growing up through the ashes of the past to take hold. Make clear decisions about what you will nurture and weed out the rest.

All this psychic upheaval calls for some serious energetic cleansing. Allow our Rosemary Juniper Collins to help. Juniper berries pack a powerful evil-banishing punch while rosemary soothes the heart and lemon offers much needed clarity to plan your next steps. Plus, you’ll want something to sip on while you watch the ruins of your old restrictions crumble to dust.