This Daiquiri Will Transport You to the Jungles of Southern Belize

Prince, Beyonce, Bennifer; it requires more than a modicum of self-confidence to greet the world with a single name. Joining them in this pantheon of prominence is Ducky, head bartender at the Copal Tree Lodge in Punta Gorda, Belize. But he’s no diva. He’s a crowd pleaser, mixing up rum-soaked refreshment at this luxury eco-resort, which hugs the jungly cliffs of the Rio Grande valley.

Ducky’s always holding court here, forging new friendships and servicing the old. An outspoken proponent of the natural bounty indigenous to the Central American rainforest, he’s an ideal ambassador for the sustainably operated rum distillery that sits on-site. And that rum, called Copalli, happens to form the ideal backbone for his signature cocktail: Ducky’s Daiquiri.

“If it’s your first time at The Rum Bar at Copal Tree, I’m always going to recommend you start with my daiquiri,” he says. “It’s a great way to shake off the rest of the world with a welcome hug from Belize.”

The three-ingredient daiquiri might seem simple enough, but its brilliance comes from the uncompromising quality of those constituent parts: the aforementioned rum—unaged and distilled from pressed cane grown on property—fresh juice squeezed from seedless limes, and a house-made organic simple syrup that is assembled slowly and deliberately.

It’s best enjoyed in the jungles of Southern Belize, of course. But if you don’t have any Central American sojourns in your near future, Ducky is gracious enough to help you haul those flavors home in the recipe below. You don’t need to be a diva to give it a try. You merely need a shaker.