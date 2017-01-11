Scotch vs. Bourbon vs. Rye: A Complete Guide to Whiskey Varieties

Get up out of your seat and look at yourself in the mirror. What do you see? An accomplished whiskey drinker who can tell the origins of a bottle by its color? Or an amateur who wouldn't be able to differentiate the cheap stuff from a bottle of Yamazaki Sherry Cask Single Malt?

Preferences aside, everyone can stand to get educated when it comes to the brown stuff. If you don't know your Kentucky bourbon from Japanese whisky, allow yourself to be immersed in this article before you immerse yourself in booze. Pro tip: read this in Alec Baldwin’s voice for an aurally delightful time. Actually, you should probably do that anytime you read anything. Here we go.