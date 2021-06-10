How Sabel Scities Embraces Island Life

JdB: How did you develop your act?

SS: Portland has a very old-school style of drag, so I learned a lot about the history of drag from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. I got the mentality that it’s more of cabaret, a shock value kind of thing—you’re really good with hamming it up with your audience and having conversations, so I’ve always enjoyed the personal side of drag and getting to know people. The fact that we can put all kinds of music into one show and we can connect with different people has always been my draw to doing drag. And they put me behind the bar and I had no idea I had that personality, too, and I ended up making a good amount of money. New York is the boot camp for bartenders—if you can’t do it there you can’t do it anywhere else, so I’m really lucky for that kind of training and putting those worlds together.

JdB: Amazing. What was the bar personality that you discovered?

SS: Just a shameless flirt. I really love connecting with people through our experiences and finding common ground and I think this is my strongest trait behind the bar. You can change someone’s entire day just by figuring them out a little bit.

JdB: That’s the part I love about it too—it’s happening right in front of you.

SS: Oh, yeah. There are definitely days where I’m like, “Please don’t fucking talk to me today” and there are days where I really enjoy that part and I wasn’t them to stay at the bar all afternoon.

JdB: Tell me about the place where you bartended in Hawaii.

SS: It’s called My Bar. Originally the owner and I were together at Hamburger Mary’s in Portland. We magically ran into each other at Honolulu Pride three or four years ago and he said, “Hey I bought a bar” and he told me all about it. So I invited a friend and we just took over the bar for my birthday and I got hooked to being in Hawaii, the atmosphere. We started a bingo. I do brunch every first Friday of the month. We started a new gay night where we have really gay music because there aren’t—

JdB: Wait you have a gay night at a gay bar?

SS: Yeah…kinda. We needed to kick it up a notch because people get too comfortable.