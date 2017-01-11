Food & Drink

Edible 6-Pack Rings Are a Beer-Can Game Changer

By Published On 05/19/2016 By Published On 05/19/2016
Edible beer can holders
Courtesy of We Believers

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

A South Florida microbrewery made waves this week (see what I did there?!) by inventing a product that the entire beer-drinking internet could not believe hadn't already been invented: a six-pack holder that doesn't so much "strangle seagulls" as feed them. 

SaltWater Brewery released a video introducing a line of edible six-pack rings made in collaboration with the co-creation ad agency We Believers. The 100% biodegradable contraptions not only keep cans neatly organized, they also feed our sea-creature friends instead of choking them to death in a senseless act of murderous human negligence. Because, contrary to what our moms and Captain Planet taught us, simply snipping the plastic packaging is not, and has never been, a very effective life-saving measure.

YouTube/We Believers
YouTube/We Believers

The video includes music from Explosions in the Sky and enough super-sad-animal photos to send Sarah McLachlan into the arms of the nearest cherub. More essentially, it introduces the edible, compostable rings that are made from barley and wheat, but sadly no onions... yet.

The holders are currently on shelves in SaltWater's distribution area, but are admittedly cost-prohibitive, which is why the brewery is appealing to the big guys to adopt the eco-friendly packaging, thus lowering the price point. For now, the people from South Florida can drink easy, knowing that the thing that holds their beers together won't end up choking a dolphin. And hell, if they forget to bring a snack to the beach, well, now there's a solution to that too.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. She's probably in the sky, flying with the fishes, or maybe in the ocean, swimming with the pigeons. Find out at @mereditto.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Unexpectedly Great Cocktails You Can Make With Condiments

related

READ MORE
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Drinks for 10 Days Straight

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Drink McDonald's Coffee on This Airline's Flights

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like