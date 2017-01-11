Edible 6-Pack Rings Are a Beer-Can Game Changer

The video includes music from Explosions in the Sky and enough super-sad-animal photos to send Sarah McLachlan into the arms of the nearest cherub. More essentially, it introduces the edible, compostable rings that are made from barley and wheat, but sadly no onions... yet.

The holders are currently on shelves in SaltWater's distribution area, but are admittedly cost-prohibitive, which is why the brewery is appealing to the big guys to adopt the eco-friendly packaging, thus lowering the price point. For now, the people from South Florida can drink easy, knowing that the thing that holds their beers together won't end up choking a dolphin. And hell, if they forget to bring a snack to the beach, well, now there's a solution to that too.