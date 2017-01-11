5 Beers Sam Adams' Founder Is Drinking Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Not many people in the craft beer scene have been doing it as long or as successfully as Boston Beer Company's Jim Koch. Long before the average beer drinker was talking knowledgeably about Brettanomyces (or acting like they knew what the hell it was, at least), Koch was brewing beer that opened folks' eyes to craft beer. The guy's been around the block a few times, so we figured we'd pick his brain and find out what pleased his palate on the rare day that he's not drinking one of his Sam Adams brews, like Boston Lager or the newly canned Nitro White Ale.