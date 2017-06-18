Make Your Moment
Sponsored

Let the Sanpellegrino Spritz Liven Up Your Next Garden Party

By Published On 06/16/2017 By Published On 06/16/2017
Thrillist Video
More From Make Your Moment

related

Make Your Moment Across America with the Delightways App

related

The Sanpellegrino 75 Is Your Weekend Reward

related

Fun Little Side Trips You Should Take Across the Country

related

Use Technology to Make Life Fulfilling, Not Overfull

White wine and garden parties go together like summer and “Of course I’m an adult 21 or older who's coming to your garden party. I’ll bring some white wine!” But how to guss it up? Hmmmm, all this fruit growing ‘round the garden is giving us ideas. Why not make a Sanpellgrino® Spritz? Add some raspberries, oranges, pomelo, a little Chambord, and some Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage, and we've got such a vivacious taste at this garden party, we might have to talk about something besides our stock portfolios.

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz. dark raspberry liqueur
  • Raspberries
  • Orange slices
  • Pomelo slices
  • 2 oz. white wine
  • Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage to taste

Directions:

  • Pour raspberry liqueur into a tumbler glass
  • Add ice and about half the fruit
  • Pour in the white wine
  • Fill almost to top with Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage
  • Garnish with remaining fruit 

Please drink responsibly. Must be 21 or older to make and consume these drinks. 