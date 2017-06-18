Let the Sanpellegrino Spritz Liven Up Your Next Garden Party

White wine and garden parties go together like summer and “Of course I’m an adult 21 or older who's coming to your garden party. I’ll bring some white wine!” But how to guss it up? Hmmmm, all this fruit growing ‘round the garden is giving us ideas. Why not make a Sanpellgrino® Spritz? Add some raspberries, oranges, pomelo, a little Chambord, and some Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage, and we've got such a vivacious taste at this garden party, we might have to talk about something besides our stock portfolios.
Ingredients:
- ½ oz. dark raspberry liqueur
- Raspberries
- Orange slices
- Pomelo slices
- 2 oz. white wine
- Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage to taste
Directions:
- Pour raspberry liqueur into a tumbler glass
- Add ice and about half the fruit
- Pour in the white wine
- Fill almost to top with Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia sparkling fruit beverage
- Garnish with remaining fruit
Please drink responsibly. Must be 21 or older to make and consume these drinks.