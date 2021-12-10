Drink This New Sarah Jessica Parker Wine to Celebrate the SATC Revival

After a renowned acting career in television, movies, and on Broadway, Sarah Jessica Parker couldn’t help but wonder: How did she wind up on a Zoom call doing chemistry with winemakers from New Zealand?

In a partnership with Auckland-based Invivo & Co., the Sex and the City actress just released the third round of vintages of their award-winning sauvignon blanc and rosé. The latest news of the collaboration, dubbed Invivo X, SJP, coincides with the release of And Just Like That on HBO Max. Though the winery has been working with Parker for years, Invivo co-founder Tim Lightbourne said the wine being at Wednesday night’s red carpet premiere of the revival caused a flurry of excitement.