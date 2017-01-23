Save Me the Waltz: A Modern Spin on a Classic Prohibition Cocktail

In honor of Amazon’s new original series, Z: The Beginning of Everything, based on the colorful life of Zelda Fitzgerald, we decided to reimagine some of the classic cocktails imbibed during the glitz and glamor of the Jazz Age. It was during this time that Zelda met F. Scott and their tumultuous relationship took flight. We tasked prohibition-cocktail-expert bartender Lucinda Sterling to craft three cocktails worthy of this era, and the spicy literary lovebirds who loved to drink. Below is a video and recipe for the original cocktail Save the Last Waltz, the name of which was inspired by the novel of the same name published by Zelda Fitzgerald herself.

Save Me The Waltz

Ingredients: 1.5 ounces gin

3/4 ounce St. George raspberry liqueur

1/2 ounce orgeat

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Egg white (approx 1 ounce)

Club soda