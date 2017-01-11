How to Become a Scotch Aficionado in 3 Boozy Steps

Step 2: Dip your toe into the single-malt pool

Now this story turns into a Choose Your Own Adventure. But with fewer spike pits and more Scotch:

If you like the rich, smoky stuff...

That means you'll likely enjoy something more "rich and intense," says Morgan. "I'd start with something like Cragganmore or Mortlach, which are Speyside single malts, but they have quite a lot of character," he says.

That's just the tip of the smoky single-malt whisky iceberg. "For smokier single malts, I think of Caol Ila from the Isle of Islay or Talisker from the Isle of Skye, which are quite different." As it happens, Caol Ila whisky is used as part of the blend for Johnnie Walker Black, so this makes perfect sense. Pro tip: if the bottle you pick up describes it as an Islay single-malt Scotch whisky, Morgan says there's a good chance it'll be smoky. But be sure to eye the bottle, regardless: sometimes you'll find tasting notes on it.