Michete Just Wants You To Remember Her

John deBary: I’ve been a big fan of yours for a while, and I found out about you in the context of drag, but I feel like that’s not an adequate description. How would you describe yourself as an artist?

Michete: That’s interesting that you discovered me in the context of drag because I’m not really a drag queen. I am a musician and I have been recording and releasing music for eight years now, and I’ve only been explicitly performing in a drag context for about four years. I consider myself a musician who likes to do drag. I’m definitely part of the Seattle drag community, but I don’t consider myself to be a drag queen in the traditional sense.

I think I’m hard to categorize for a lot of people: I’m a rapper, but not really; I’m a drag queen, but not really; I’m an electronic artist, but not really; a pop singer, but not really. I’m at this weird intersection of a lot of different influences. There really isn’t too much of an established lane for the kind of artist I am.