The 21 Best Secret Bars in the World

New York, New York

First of all, let's take a moment to appreciate Raines Law Room's name, which references an 1896 law aimed at curbing NY liquor consumption. It was like Prohibition before Prohibition (it also didn’t work out, clearly). The place furthers this ambiance with its dim lighting, real-deal cocktails (they have a menu of spicy drinks that must be sampled) and, of course, an unmarked entrance with a sneering doorman behind the bell. While inside you order through a pulley system that kind of makes you feel like you are flushing a toilet. The flowery wallpaper and mounted round mirrors kind of add to that “Great Grandma’s Powder Room” vibe, but it’s a decidedly interesting ambiance for drinking. The staff only allows a few people in at a time, and you can only make reservations on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, so be prepared to wait nearby. They'll text you when a spot opens up. If a spot opens. Which it probably won’t. But once you are inside, they treat you pretty nicely: The head bartender is Meaghan Dorman (2016 Imbibe Bartender of the Year), who implemented a customized menu of bespoke cocktails, meaning they ask you what you like and fashion a cocktail to accommodate those tastes. And we can’t talk about Raines without talking about its ultra-luxe (and even more exclusive) back kitchen complete with marble accents and tables, where you wait while your personal bartender makes you a drink. Simply put: It’s nice to be on the inside -- here, and most places.