Make This Glittery Sherry Slushie for Your Next Summer Party

The disco ball is certainly having a moment. Whether it’s the 1970s revival that has permeated bars and restaurants, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff co-writing “Mirrorball” in 2020, or The New York Times solidifying it as a trend this spring, we love to see it.

From illuminating dance floors or simply hung from a popcorn ceiling in a dive bar, these glittery orbs work wonders to elevate a mood. This is something that bartender Natasha David has known since 2014, when she co-opened the now-shuttered Lower East Side bar Nitecap alongside the Death & Co. team. One hung in the Rivington Street basement bar for six years.

“The whole idea behind the disco ball, they’re these completely silly things, but when they are turned on, everyone feels unified,” David says. “How could you not be delighted?”

In fact, inclusivity was the entire ethos behind Nitecap and a common theme that runs through David’s book, Drink Lightly, which includes more than 100 recipes for low- and no-ABV cocktails. The vibrant guide shines a spotlight on aperitifs, liqueurs, and various lesser-octane spirits to show off their versatility.

“The low-ABV movement sort of exploded while I was editing the book, which was very unplanned and maybe the universe’s way of helping me out a little,” David laughs. “But this has always been the style of drinking I’ve enjoyed the most. I love a good martini, but I’ll have one and be done for the night. The culture around low-ABV drinking allows you to hang for a while, make yourself a little more social, and enjoy the company of others.”

David was born in Germany to musician parents and lived in Europe until coming to New York City for college when she was 18. She immediately noticed a cultural shift in drinking habits.

“I was a kid that sipped champagne at New Year’s and that wasn’t frowned upon,” she says. “I was shocked when I started experiencing how people in America were drinking. Not to say there isn’t binge drinking in Europe, but there’s just a bit of a different attitude. You’re introduced to alcohol because you’re eating and with family, it’s a celebratory thing to do.”

That perspective stayed with her as she worked various bar jobs to support her education at NYU. Her first job was at an Irish pub and, by her senior year, she became bar manager at The Corner Shop Cafe in Noho. Her resume reads like the United Nations of the bar world, making Italian drinks at Maialino and Pulino’s, Scandinavian ones at Vandaag, tequila cocktails at Mayahuel, and absinthe creations at Maison Premiere.

“A mistake a lot of young bartenders make is going straight into a cocktail bar, but I loved that my first job was at an Irish dive,” she says. “I learned how to really interact with humans, not just have a relationship with a jigger. I did casual restaurants, fine dining—that’s how you learn everything. You explore all points of the industry and find where you belong.”

