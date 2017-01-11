There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

If you've never taken a hot shower with an ice-cold beer in your hand, you're missing out on one of the great joys of life. It's one of the secrets to happiness no therapist will ever tell you about. And now two Swedish companies have teamed up to create the first beer designed specifically to be gulped down in the shower: the appropriately named Shower Beer.

The result of a collab between the Swedish brewery PangPang and the creative firm Snask, Shower Beer is a strong-as-hell 10% pale ale in a bottle a little bit larger than 6oz. Or a "beer sample," as many American beer nerds would call it.

Sadly, this beer sold out immediately after it was released, but a rep from Snask says the company is currently looking into exporting to the US. In the meantime, we recommend drinking any old beer in the shower and then washing your hair with it.