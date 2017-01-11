Get Thirsty: Sierra Nevada’s Traveling Beer Camp Across America Will Host 700 Brewers

A certain camp is coming back stronger than ever this year, and while lovers of archery will be pretty much in the same boat they were in last summer, beer lovers are jumping for joy. The 2016 roster of Beer Camp Across America -- Sierra Nevada’s festival of craft brewers and brew-drinkers -- is fast approaching 700 breweries, all-told making it one of the biggest beer fests in history.

Beer Camp began in 2008 as a just-for-the-hell-of-it, collaborative gathering between brewers from across the country, where new and unique flavors were innovated, enjoyed, enjoyed a bit more, and then released by Sierra Nevada in limited quantities. While that’s still the premise, it soon became clear that this was too much fun not to share. In 2014, Beer Camp went national with Beer Camp Across America, a seven-stop tour that brought these new flavors to folk all… across America. As the geography expanded, so did the offerings, mightily: scads of other craft brewers from around the nation were also invited to come and share their wares with the legion of adoring beer fans in attendance.