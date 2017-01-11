The 10 Habits of a Truly Great Beer Bar

The glassware game is on point

When it comes to glassware, most American bars are pretty ambivalent. But, as seasoned beer geeks know, there's an entire exhilarating world beyond the shaker pint. In beer-savvy places like Belgium, for instance, each brand of beer comes with its very own glass, specially constructed to showcase its particular appearance, aroma, taste, and mouthfeel. Here in the States, a great beer bar will offer a variety of glassware, with barkeeps well versed in which shapes and sizes best complement each style.



It drinks local

Walk into your neighborhood pub and scan the tap list. Were most of the options brewed out of state? Maybe even across the country? Aside from specialty joints like Belgian or German beer halls, great bars should reserve at least a portion of their menu for local drafts. Not only does this practice cut down on shipping's environmental impact, it also guarantees that the beer you're about to imbibe is of the utmost freshness. So make sure your bar supports the little guy -- what benefits the community benefits your glass.