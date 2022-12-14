Upgrade Cocktails and Coffees with These Homemade Simple Syrups

Gifting can be deceptively difficult. Not only is it time-consuming and costly, but you also don’t want to give your loved ones just any old thing. That’s where homemade presents come in handy. Sure, they might require a little bit more elbow grease than digital shopping, but, for those who enjoy crafting, the process can be rewarding for yourself and your lucky recipients.

One of the easiest, most affordable, and most delicious gift options is one that can be used on the daily: simple syrups. If you’ve sipped on a craft cocktail or ordered a specialty latte from a coffee shop, chances are you’ve experienced a glimpse of what simple syrups can do. Just a few teaspoons infuses sweetness and flavors into any drink, whether it’s hot or cold, and boozy or non-alcoholic.

They’re called “simple” for a reason, too. Recipes typically call for a tiny number of ingredients and are easy to put together. For instance, if you were making a classic simple syrup to use in coffees or cocktails, the only ingredients are sugar and water. By combining them in equal parts, heating to combine, and then letting cool, you create a beautifully textured liquid sweetener that’s easily blended into hot or cold beverages.