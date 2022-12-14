Upgrade Cocktails and Coffees with These Homemade Simple Syrups
Espresso Martinis and lavender lattes, coming right up.
Gifting can be deceptively difficult. Not only is it time-consuming and costly, but you also don’t want to give your loved ones just any old thing. That’s where homemade presents come in handy. Sure, they might require a little bit more elbow grease than digital shopping, but, for those who enjoy crafting, the process can be rewarding for yourself and your lucky recipients.
One of the easiest, most affordable, and most delicious gift options is one that can be used on the daily: simple syrups. If you’ve sipped on a craft cocktail or ordered a specialty latte from a coffee shop, chances are you’ve experienced a glimpse of what simple syrups can do. Just a few teaspoons infuses sweetness and flavors into any drink, whether it’s hot or cold, and boozy or non-alcoholic.
They’re called “simple” for a reason, too. Recipes typically call for a tiny number of ingredients and are easy to put together. For instance, if you were making a classic simple syrup to use in coffees or cocktails, the only ingredients are sugar and water. By combining them in equal parts, heating to combine, and then letting cool, you create a beautifully textured liquid sweetener that’s easily blended into hot or cold beverages.
How to make homemade simple syrups
Try out one of these no-fail simple syrup recipes, or get creative with your own favorite flavors once you’ve gotten a hang of the process. Either way, the end result is a creative gift for all your favorite people.
To make your syrup gift-worthy, after making a big batch and cooling it down, all you need is a selection of glass bottles and spouts to store and pour your newly made liquid gold. Feel free to get fancy by adding labels onto the bottles to let your gift recipient know what they’re about to taste. And, while you’re writing out your holiday card, include a recipe or two that they can use their new syrups for, such as lattes, cocktails, tea infusions, hot chocolate, or all of the above.
Three simple syrup recipes to try
Each recipe yields about 1- 1½ cups, or more than 8 or 10 servings. You can multiply the recipes if you are preparing a batch for multiple recipients (or want to keep half for yourself).
Lavender syrup recipe
This floral syrup requires only three ingredients and less than an hour of prep time, but produces a punchy product that can transform a latte or add new dimensions to a classic cocktail. Lavender has a strong flavor, so a little bit of this syrup will go a long way.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup granulated white sugar
• 1 cup purified water
• 3 tablespoons dried lavender
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and heat over medium, whisking regularly, until the mixture begins to bubble and the sugar has completely dissolved.
2. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for about one minute.
3. Remove saucepan from heat and steep the lavender for another 30 minutes, and then fine- strain into a container.
4. Allow the mixture to cool completely before pouring into your clean glass vessels. It will keep for 2 to 3 weeks in the refrigerator.
Cinnamon brown sugar syrup recipe
Make this sweet syrup for Starbucks-obsessed friends—just be aware that they might never be able to go back to the chain once they taste this high quality riff. Besides acting as a delicious addition to a classic latte, or even an Espresso Martini, it’s the perfect flavor base for an iced shaken espresso.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 1½ cups purified water
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, or one cinnamon stick
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and heat over medium, whisking regularly, until the mixture bubbles and the sugar has completely dissolved.
2. Reduce heat to low and allow syrup to simmer for around two minutes.
3. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely before pouring into your clean glass vessels. The mixture will keep for around 1 to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Fresh mint syrup recipe
This simple-but-flavorful mint syrup can really do it all, making it the perfect gift for even the pickiest friends. It adds a punch of minty perfection to cups of hot cocoa, gin cocktails, herbal tea, and so much more.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup white sugar
• 2 cups purified water
• 1 handful fresh mint leaves (about ½ a cup)
Directions:
1. Add sugar and water to a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking regularly, until the mixture bubbles and the sugar has completely dissolved.
2. Add mint leaves and stir, reducing heat to low and allowing the syrup to simmer for around 10 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and let stand for another ten minutes, and then strain out the mint leaves. 4. Allow to cool completely before pouring evenly into clean glass vessels. The mixture will keep for at least 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Sugar cookie syrup
The ultimate holiday treat, this simple syrup tastes deceptively of real sugar cookies. Another Starbucks-esque dupe, pair it with a double shot of espresso, strong coffee, or frothed and steamed oat milk for a nutty, warming start to the day. Sugar cookie syrup is also a festive addition to cocktails and pairs especially well with bourbon or spicy rye.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup white sugar
• 1 cup water
• 1 teaspoon almond extract
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon butter extract
Directions:
1. Add sugar and water to a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking regularly, until mixture bubbles and the sugar has completely dissolved.
2. Reduce heat to low and allow syrup to simmer for 10 minutes before adding all three extracts. 3. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely before pouring into clean glass vessels. The mixture will keep fresh for 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.