Why You Should Put These Sipping Vinegars in Your Drinks

Health trends come and go, but few have been around since the time of the Babylonians. Despite a long and storied history, vinegar has recently been trending for something decidedly new: as a healthy alternative to soda. A viral TikTok shows a mixture of vinegar and seltzer water as a replacement for Coca Cola, a concoction deemed “healthy coke.” It’s just one piece of the vinegar’s trendy moment. (A glittery sherry cocktail is another.)

But vinegar’s life as a healthy-for-you drink or ingredient for cocktails, boozy and non, isn’t new.

The switchel, otherwise known as Haymaker’s Punch, has been enjoyed for centuries and was once considered a quintessential American beverage. Everyone glugged the hydrating combination of vinegar, water, ginger and sugar (or molasses) in the 1800s for its refreshing qualities and health benefits. Sailors even drank switchel because it was thought to prevent scurvy.

In New England, love for the switchel never waned. It’s still home to Fire Cider, which is touted as an immunity booster, cold kicker, and digestive aid. Massachusetts-based Shire City Herbals launched a potent version (organic apple cider vinegar, oranges, lemons, onions, ginger, horseradish, habanero pepper, garlic, turmeric, and raw wildflower honey, all steeped for six weeks) of the traditional cure-all more than 10 years ago. It was a time when the rest of us downed shots of apple cider vinegar in the morning in hopes of a healthier gut. Despite the implied benefits of drinking ACV, it wasn’t the most enjoyable way to attain gastrointestinal equilibrium.

Although vinegars made for sipping—or shooting—have long been with us, there’s renewed interest in the tart tonic. Small companies like Kosterina, Acid League, Stone Hollow Farmstead and Kismet Refining are leading the charge, proving that beverages needn’t be laden with artificial sweeteners to be tasty or crave-inducing.

“There has been a rise in drinking vinegars because of flavor. Peoples’ palates are being refined away from sugar,” says Allan Mai, co-founder Acid League. “The horrible, stereotypical perception that Americans love sweet things is really turning on its head. Consumers are waking up to the fact that acidity actually lifts and enhances other flavors, and once we learn to look for and appreciate acidity in our food we start to seek it out more.”