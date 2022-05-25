How Cambodian Refugee Steven Yeng Built a Thriving Whiskey Brand

“No research and development team even got back to us,” Yeng says. “But she was able to use her background to create the brand, using the understanding of my heritage, my story, why peanut butter is so important to me and my family, and used her chemistry background to formulate the world’s first peanut butter whiskey.”

Since launching Skrewball in 2019, the couple has seen their efforts pay off big time. In just two years, the company has sold over one million cases of their peanut butter whiskey, and in 2021, it achieved a mind boggling consumer retail growth rate of nearly 2,000%. A shrewd marketing strategy has involved partnerships with social media influencers, local bartenders, and well-known distributors around the country.

Plus, the familiar flavor of peanut butter (in an ever-growing flavored whiskey category) pulls on some nostalgic heartstrings while also adding something new and exciting to popular cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini.

“When you tell your parents, ‘Hey, I want to be in the alcohol industry,’ they’re like, ‘Oh my god, we have a black sheep on our hands.’” Yeng says. “But I found a team of people who believe in this company, and now we work together as a family. We found our crew, and at the end of the day, we’re just hoping that Skrewball brings more people together.”

Through it all, Yeng has even learned to embrace his roots and reconcile with his difficult past. He and Brittany even took their young daughter to visit the Cambodian refugee camp that Yeng once called home.

“Now understanding the culture, understanding the songs and watching the movies with my parents, which I hated before, I’ve realized there are a lot of life lessons and struggles that reminds me of what they’ve gone through in their lives,” he says. “Now it really brings me back to happy memories of my forgotten childhood.”