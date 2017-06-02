Take Lemonade to the Next Level With This Smirnoff Ice Icy Lemon Fizz

Countdown to Summer
Refreshing tasting and light, lemonade is the ultimate sign of summer. When you see the bright, citrus drink, you know the sun’s out, the grill is fired up, and a pool isn’t far away. To accompany your barbecues, parties, and picnics this year is the Smirnoff Ice Icy Lemon Fizz. Start with lemon wedges frozen in ice cubes, then add orange bitters, cucumber slices, and Smirnoff Ice Original. It’s the lemonade to end all lemonades. Recipe by Lucinda Sterling.

Icy Lemon Fizz

Ingredients:

  • 6 dashes orange bitters
  • 2 cucumber slices
  • .5 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon (for lemon ice cubes)
  • 11.2 oz Smirnoff Ice Original (cold)
  • Serve in a Collins glass over lemon ice cubes

Directions:

1) To make your “lemon ice cubes," cut lemons into half moons and add lemon slices into ice cube tray. Then, fill with water and add a few drops of lemon juice to each cube. Freeze the tray.
2) Fill a 12oz Collins glass or Pint glass with your “lemon ice cubes,” then add 6 dashes of orange bitters, 2-3 cucumber slices, 1/2oz fresh lemon juice, and an 11.2oz bottle of cold Smirnoff Ice Original
3) Garnish with a lemon wedge and/or cucumber slices

