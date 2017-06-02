This Smirnoff Ice Valley Fruit Cup Is A Summer Picnic In A Cocktail

What could be more refreshing tasting than a chilled fruit salad in the sweltering heat of summer? Taking all the ingredients and putting them in a cocktail instead, duh. Rather than eating your grapes like an ordinary snack (snooze), combine them with the crunchiest of cucumbers, some great citrus fruits, mint, gin, ginger beer, and Smirnoff Ice Grape for the ultimate beat-the-heat treat. Perfect for the park, the beach, or the backyard -- well actually, you’ll want to drink these babies everywhere. Recipe by Lucinda Sterling.
Valley Fruit Cup
Ingredients:
- 1 slice each -- lime, lemon, orange, cucumber
- 2 leaves fresh mint
- 5-6 fresh seasonal grapes
- 1oz gin
- 2oz ginger beer
- 2oz Smirnoff Ice Grape
- Serve with ice in a Mason Jar glass
Directions:1) Gently muddle 1 slice each: lime, lemon, orange wedge, cucumber slice, plus 2-3 grapes and 2-3 mint leaves in a pint glass, small shaker tin, or heavy duty bowl to extract the juice.
2) Carefully transfer the ingredients from the bowl into an empty 12oz Collins glass, pushing the ingredients to the bottom of the glass.
3) Fill the glass to the rim with cubed ice or cracked ice.
4) Gently pour approximately 1oz of gin, 2oz of ginger beer, and 2oz of Smirnoff Ice Grape into the glass to the rim.
5) Garnish with cucumber slices and grapes
