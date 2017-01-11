'Star Trek' Beer Is Here, if You Khan Believe It

Star Trek is a stalwart science-fiction franchise nerds everywhere love. So it's entirely shocking that the brand is licensing its name into one industry where you'll never find a nerd: craft beer. Wait... perhaps that's not entirely true.

About a month ago, Star Trek and Shmaltz Brewing teamed up to create a 50th anniversary golden ale called The Trouble with Tribbles. But luckily for nerds everywhere, they didn't stop at one beer -- just like no fanboy will stop after telling you one thing about the greatness of Jean-Luc Picard. This second beer is another 50th anniversary golden ale called Voyage to the Northeast Quadrant, a sessionable, 5% pale ale you'll want to have a few of. After all, you can trust that Shmaltz will make it so... delicious.