'Star Trek' Beer Is Here, if You Khan Believe It

Star Trek is a stalwart science-fiction franchise nerds everywhere love. So it's entirely shocking that the brand is licensing its name into one industry where you'll never find a nerd: craft beer. Wait... perhaps that's not entirely true.
About a month ago, Star Trek and Shmaltz Brewing teamed up to create a 50th anniversary golden ale called The Trouble with Tribbles. But luckily for nerds everywhere, they didn't stop at one beer -- just like no fanboy will stop after telling you one thing about the greatness of Jean-Luc Picard. This second beer is another 50th anniversary golden ale called Voyage to the Northeast Quadrant, a sessionable, 5% pale ale you'll want to have a few of. After all, you can trust that Shmaltz will make it so... delicious.
Beginning next week, the beer will be available in 25 states, including CA, NY, OH, PA, TX, WA, and the Delphic Expanse. Though since it takes 50 light years to get there, you might want to just check your local beer store before you make the trek to get some.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.