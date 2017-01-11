Why Starbucks Insists You Say 'Tall' Instead of 'Small' When Ordering a Latte

She adds that Schultz also "wanted to convey a different image, something far more exotic than a simple cup of joe." So he used cups in a variety of sizes (much more rare at the time), and gave them atypical names (with a couple of words in Italian) to make them more distinct.

The use of Italian on the menu didn't just stop at cup sizes.There were also menu items with words like doppio, macchiato, and misto on the Il Giornale menu, Blumenthal added. These are also all phrases that can be found on the current Starbucks menu. But what about "short" and "tall," two very English words?