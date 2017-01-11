Why Starbucks Baristas Get Your Name Wrong All the Time

So the real question is, do baristas do this on purpose? Is the chain just playing one long and large prank on coffee drinkers everywhere? Not exactly.

"We have never asked or directed any of our partners to misspell names of our customers for any reason,” a Starbucks spokesperson said. "Writing names on cups is a fun tradition born out of the relationship and interaction between our employees and customers. Our [baristas] aim to do their best when it comes to spelling the names of our customers, though at times it can be tricky."

Baristas are also not required to ask for the spelling of your name, which is why it can go so haywire when you order. "There's no real corporate policy other than that we ask for your name," said Tim*, a barista at a Starbucks in Nashville revealed [Editor's Note: The names of the baristas have been changed]. "We're not required to ask for a spelling. We often do, but it's hit or miss depending on the person working at the time."