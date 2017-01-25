This Is the Cheapest Way to Get Caffeinated at Starbucks

You probably go to Starbucks when you need a caffeine fix. And you know a few cups won't kill you -- unlike this caffeinated drink. But which Starbucks drink gives you the most caffeine for the least amount of money? In a recent Reddit Q&A, a former 'Bucks manager revealed that it's the Starbucks Doubleshot. But be careful -- not all Doubleshots are the same.

First of all, don't confuse the Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice you'd order from a barista with the one you see in convenience stores and supermarkets. This is super-confusing, because it's also a cold drink called the Starbucks Doubleshot. But here's the thing: There's not nearly as much caffeine in those cans (just 130mg).