Frappuccino Bong Maker Gets Shut Down by Starbucks

Weed coffee might be a thing these days, but if Starbucks has anything to say about it, Frappuccino bongs are certainly not.
The coffee giant announced today that it won a trademark and copyright infringement suit against the creators of the Dabuccino, a piece of marijuana paraphernalia shaped suspiciously like every sorority sister's favorite frozen coffee drink.
A Swedish cannabis wholesale site called GoGreenGarden shows the vessel in question as having a Starbucks-like glass cup as its base. It's capped with a domed lid fashioned with a small well for pot-packing purposes, and a thick green tube (read: straw) for sucking up the smoke. And to seal the deal, the piece proudly displays a front-facing decal featuring the manufacturer's name arched around a doctored siren logo. It was made via a collaboration between LA-based e-commerce company Hitman Glass and Oregon’s EVOL Glass (aka “the Dab Lab”), headed up by designer James Landgraf.
While Landgraf and the crew have also released a few different Dabuccino models -- including the labelless guy above as well as a remarkable amount of Yoda-themed variations -- the idea is pretty much the same throughout the fleet. And at prices ranging from $200 on up to $8,000 for a single bubbler, it’s no simple coffee cup.
Starbucks originally flexed its muscles back in June, hitting both Landgraf and Hitman with a suit that could put the clever rip-off artisans out of business. After Landgraf, in classic “water-pipe” enthusiast form, blew off his court date, the judge ruled in favor of ‘Bucks by default, awarding them $410,580 in damages and legal fees related to the designer’s infringement. As of today, the separate case filed against Hitman, whose website has mysteriously vanished off the face of the web, is still truckin'.
One or two of these bad boys might still be on the market, so if adult frappes are your thing, you might want to act fast. Though it’s probably safer to indulge your THC cravings with the help of more traditional means, like beer bottles, fruit, and portable coffee mugs.
