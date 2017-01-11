Frappuccino Bong Maker Gets Shut Down by Starbucks

Weed coffee might be a thing these days, but if Starbucks has anything to say about it, Frappuccino bongs are certainly not.

The coffee giant announced today that it won a trademark and copyright infringement suit against the creators of the Dabuccino, a piece of marijuana paraphernalia shaped suspiciously like every sorority sister's favorite frozen coffee drink.

A Swedish cannabis wholesale site called GoGreenGarden shows the vessel in question as having a Starbucks-like glass cup as its base. It's capped with a domed lid fashioned with a small well for pot-packing purposes, and a thick green tube (read: straw) for sucking up the smoke. And to seal the deal, the piece proudly displays a front-facing decal featuring the manufacturer's name arched around a doctored siren logo. It was made via a collaboration between LA-based e-commerce company Hitman Glass and Oregon’s EVOL Glass (aka “the Dab Lab”), headed up by designer James Landgraf.