Starbucks Is Offering Half-Price Frappuccinos Today. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

If you're in the camp of people who can't believe this is a short week because it's only Thursday and feels like a 463-day week, Starbucks can help you get through the afternoon. 

On Thursday, September 6, Starbucks locations across the country will offer half-off any Frappuccino blended drink in a size grande or larger. (That means bottled Fraps aren't going to be half-off.) That's a good deal if you're buying for yourself. If you're grabbing a pair, it's basically a buy-one-get-one-free deal. 

The cheap drink is this week's installment in the café's ongoing string of happy hour deals. To get a half-price beverage, you have to sign up for Starbucks Rewards or already be a member. Once you're in the (easy to join) club, you'll be emailed a barcode to show the barista when you order. That's it. Now your fancy iced drink is more-or-less the cost of a drip coffee.

Additionally, like most of the chain's happy hour promotions, it's only valid after 3pm local time. So, you aren't getting half off on that morning cup. It's also only available at participating locations. If you're dead set on getting a discounted drink, it's probably worth giving your local shop a call. If they aren't participating, try the location across the street. 

