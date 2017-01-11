Food & Drink

Everyone's Freaking Out About the Return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte

pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks

It's September, and you know what that means! Fall is here and so are Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes! OK, if you want to be exact about it, fall doesn't start for another three weeks. And it's still in the high 80s in most of the country. And pro football hasn't even begun. And Halloween is still two months away.

Look, the only thing that matters is that pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means Americans are legally required to drink one right now! Here's what the internet thinks about the return of a fall favorite.

This guy is living that "all pumpkin everything" lifestyle

It's real! Tell your friends!

Violence is only acceptable if you really want a PSL

Yeah, it's not like the internet to get overly excited about stuff

Every time this sentiment is tweeted, a marketing executive gets his wings

Seems like your outer white girl is also dying... ?

Quick, someone build a Starbucks in Boston for this poor woman!

Wrong! Nothing is more satisfying than that Bill Murray movie.

America's PSL-related joy is now invalid

The "s" in PSL doesn't stand for "shame"

Embrace that feeling, gurl

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and waits until at least September 4th to drink a PSL. Follow him to pumpkin pie spice: @LeeBreslouer.

