Everyone's Freaking Out About the Return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte

It's September, and you know what that means! Fall is here and so are Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes! OK, if you want to be exact about it, fall doesn't start for another three weeks. And it's still in the high 80s in most of the country. And pro football hasn't even begun. And Halloween is still two months away.

Look, the only thing that matters is that pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means Americans are legally required to drink one right now! Here's what the internet thinks about the return of a fall favorite.