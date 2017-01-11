Everyone's Freaking Out About the Return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte

It's September, and you know what that means! Fall is here and so are Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes! OK, if you want to be exact about it, fall doesn't start for another three weeks. And it's still in the high 80s in most of the country. And pro football hasn't even begun. And Halloween is still two months away.
Look, the only thing that matters is that pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means Americans are legally required to drink one right now! Here's what the internet thinks about the return of a fall favorite.
This guy is living that "all pumpkin everything" lifestyle
It's real! Tell your friends!
Violence is only acceptable if you really want a PSL
Yeah, it's not like the internet to get overly excited about stuff
Every time this sentiment is tweeted, a marketing executive gets his wings
Seems like your outer white girl is also dying... ?
Quick, someone build a Starbucks in Boston for this poor woman!
Wrong! Nothing is more satisfying than that Bill Murray movie.
America's PSL-related joy is now invalid
The "s" in PSL doesn't stand for "shame"
Embrace that feeling, gurl
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.