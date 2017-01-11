People Are Pissed About Starbucks' New Rewards Program

Each visit was worth one star. After 12 visits/stars, you'd get a free reward (coffee! Food!), and after 30 visits/stars, you'd get Gold status. That meant you could get free refills in the store. That was the only real perk. But Americans seemingly spend more time at Starbucks than they do in their own homes (or visiting their mothers), so that's a valuable reward!

As of today, things have changed. You're awarded two stars for every $1 spent. It takes 300 stars to hit that fancy Gold level, though if you use the app/card to make a purchase between now and May 2nd, you'll be Gold for a year. And it takes 125 stars -- as in, you must spend $62.50 -- to get a free coffee or food item. Instead of rewarding you for visiting frequently, Starbucks' new program incentivizes customers based on how much money you spend. And people on Twitter are not happy. Here's what folks had to say.

