There Is No Secret Starbucks Menu, Dummies

You probably are clued in on the big Venti secret: Starbucks has an underground menu! With hidden drinks only a select few can access like some kind of exclusive club. How fun!

Well guess what, you and all your little friends are totally wrong. It's OK -- all of mankind used to think the world was flat, and that Ruben Studdard was going to be a mega-star. People make mistakes.

On a recent Reddit round-up, an eager customer tried to suss out Starbucks baristas' opinions on the so-called "secret-menu."

What she got was a complete denouncement of the menu itself. It doesn't exist. It never did. You just took a heavily caffeinated red pill, and you probably won't like what you see on the other side.