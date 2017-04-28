Stir Things Up With Easy Cocktail Recipes That Only Taste Complicated

You learn way more in college beyond what’s offered in the classroom. Cliché as it may be, you really do evolve into the person you’ll be for the rest of your life. And well... we just can’t let that person sip on uninspired, two-ingredient mixed drinks and cheap beer out in the real world -- so we’re gonna help you flex your mixology muscles.
To open up your cocktail palate, we’ve enlisted the help of our friends Joe Donahue, a bartender with over 17 years of experience (currently at NYC’s Holiday Cocktail Lounge), and Anthony Caporale, the Director of Beverage Studies at the Institute of Culinary Education and creator of Off-Broadway’s The Imbible. Provided you’re of legal drinking age and already turned in your final term paper, here’s everything you need to start making cocktails even Don Draper would enjoy.
Cocktail basics that’ll survive even the messiest dorm room
First thing’s first: You can’t make a great cocktail without the necessary components. Both our experts agree that you must have a decent cocktail shaker set. These can be totally inexpensive (often less than $20), yet come with everything you need: a mixing tin, pint glass, Hawthorne strainer, bar spoon, and jiggers (to measure the liquids).
Donahue says he can’t live without a small cutting board, a knife, and a peeler -- and you shouldn’t either. “These tools will take care of your garnish game and won’t cost you much to round out your new cocktail kit.”
Add to that Caporale’s must-haves -- sugar, bitters, lemons, and limes -- and you’re well on your way to being a pro. “Having [these four ingredients] on hand will allow you to make a world of classic cocktails,” he says. (Make simple syrup by mixing equal parts granulated sugar and hot water from the tap -- no heating necessary.)
Trade in your plastic cups for this classy glassware
Okay, so let’s say you own zero cocktail glasses (or maybe, zero real glasses at all), where do you start? Leave the red cups at the frat house and opt for some of these instead:
Rocks (Old Fashioned) Glasses: Use these to serve spirits neat, on the rocks, and of course, for your Old Fashioneds.
Highball Glasses: Taller than an Old Fashioned glass, a highball is a tumbler than can hold over 8 oz of liquid. Donahue says glasses of this style (and similar ones) don’t set you back much, but really contribute to refining a boozy beverage.
Martini Glasses: If you’ll be drinking a lot of classic cocktails like martinis, Manhattans, and sidecars, Caporale says add a set of these. They’ll really make you feel like you’re adulting.
And a special (and very important) memo from Donahue: “Don’t forget the straws! They don't have to be special, but straws can be an often forgotten detail that's easily remedied for cheap if you just set a reminder when you go grocery shopping.”
Even the classics can be refined. The Mountain Dew Label Series adds herbal bitters and crafted fruit flavors to the taste (and caffeine) of original Mountain Dew. These new twists on an old classic are the perfect complement to your recently acquired bartender skills.
Now you’re ready to replace these basic mixed drinks with something a little more refined
With nice new tools and even nicer glasses, you can’t keep making those old, lackluster drinks. Time to discover your new go-to now that you’re a mature adult.
If you like: Whiskey Lemonade
Try a: Whiskey Smash
In a shaker, muddle three lemon wedges with seven mint leaves, add 1/2 oz of curaçao (orange liqueur) and 2 oz bourbon. Fill with ice, shake, and dump the mixture into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and enjoy. Donahue says this elevated cocktail has “the same bones as a Whiskey Lemonade, but a bit more refined and with a touch of complexity.”
Or a: Whiskey Sour
In a mixing tin half-filled with ice, combine 2 oz whiskey, 1/2 oz simple syrup, and lemon juice. Shake until it’s frosted, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Caporale says, “The sugar mellows the whiskey bite, and the lemon juice perfectly balances the added sweetness while allowing the spirit's flavor to shine through.”
If you like: Vodka Cranberry
Try a: Madras
Though similar to a Vodka Cranberry, the Madras is definitely a cut above (and so simple to make you’ll never go back). According to Caporale: “This drink combines the tartness of a Cape Codder with the sweetness of a Screwdriver to deliver a wonderful balance in the glass.” And that’s exactly what it is. Take 1 1/2 oz vodka, 2 oz cranberry juice, and 2 oz orange juice and shake them up in your mixing tin half-filled with ice. Strain into a highball glass over ice and garnish with a lime wedge and fresh orange slice.
Or a: Cosmopolitan
“That’s right!” Donahue says. “Made properly, this drink -- though maligned unjustly at times -- is quite delicious.” Mix 1/4 oz simple syrup, 1/4 oz fresh lime juice, 1 oz cranberry juice, 3/4 oz curaçao, and 1 1/2 oz citron vodka in a mixing (pint) glass, fill with ice, shake, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass (or whatever type of glass you please), and garnish with an orange zest that's been squeezed over the drink.
If you like: Gin and tonic
Try a: Tom Collins
“[There’s] absolutely nothing wrong with a gin and tonic,” says Donahue. “But a properly made Tom Collins (with fresh citrus juice) can make any gin skeptic a believer.” Based on the original John Collins, the cocktail was renamed when Jerry Thomas included it in his 1876 Bartender’s Guide. During the late 19th century, it was popular to prank your friends by trying to convince them someone named Tom Collins was spreading slander about them. To make it, just pour 2 oz of gin (a decent one, Donahue urges -- so stay away from plastic bottles) in your mixing tin with 3/4 oz simple syrup and 3/4 oz lemon juice. Shake it up, strain it into a Collins glass (larger than a highball) filled with ice, and top it off with club soda and a maraschino cherry. Garnish with a lemon slice.
Or a: Gin Martini
For those who already love gin and need no convincing, a gin martini is for you, Caporale says. Grab that mixing tin (see, aren’t you glad you got one?) and fill it halfway with ice, 2 oz gin, and 1/2 oz dry vermouth. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with two olives on a pick.
If you like: Rum and Coke
Try a: Traditional Daiquiri
Not a crazy, frozen, fruit concoction. “No strawberries needed in this old-school Rum Sour,” Caporale says. Take your mixing tin and pour in 2 oz light rum, 1/4 oz simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake it, strain it, and garnish it with a lime wedge.
Or a: Dark ‘n’ Stormy
Ten bucks says you’ve heard of a Dark ‘n’ Stormy but have no idea how simple it is to actually put together. Donahue wants to get rid of the mystery surrounding this “invigorating, refreshing, and easy-to-make [cocktail].” In a highball glass with ice, combine 2 oz dark rum and 3/4 oz fresh lime juice. Simply top it off with the ginger beer of your choice, garnish with a lime wedge, and sip the night away.
If you like: Tequila Pineapple
Try a: Classic Margarita
No one said it had to be Taco Tuesday for you to enjoy this tequila staple. Learning how to perfect it early in life will ensure you throw the best parties from here on out. Grab your mixing tin (half-filled with ice) and pour in 2 oz tequila, 1/4 oz simple syrup, 1/4 oz triple sec, and lime juice. Shake it up and strain into a glass filled with ice. Caporale says once you have the perfect margarita (aka a Tequila Sour), “you’ll never go back to blenders and salted rims.”
Or a: Paloma
In a highball glass, add 2 oz of blanco (silver) tequila, fill with ice and then top it off with the Mexican grapefruit soda of your choice. Add a pinch of salt and garnish with a lime. It might not be the first tequila drink that comes to mind, but Donahue says you can’t go wrong with “this delicious and easy cocktail that’s more popular than the margarita in Tequila, Mexico.”
AUDIENCE POLL
9 out of 10 doctors agree: take this survey, and you'll make Thrillist better.