Find the Golden Can of Bud Light, Win Super Bowl Tickets for Life

Bud Light, the beer maker and dreamer of beer-centric dreams, is giving fans a shot at winning two Super Bowl tickets for every championship game for the next 51 years... or the rest of your life (whichever comes first).
It's very much a Wonka-esque Golden Ticket scenario. But if I have one complaint about that whimsical 1971 Wilder/Dahl classic -- it's the unforgivable lack of alcohol and professional, American football. This solves everything. And it's way easier to enter this competition than saving your family's entire food budget for two chocolate bars à la Charlie Bucket.
There's a few ways to throw your proverbial hat into the ring. To enter the contest, you first need a golden can of Bud. If you enjoy the thrill of the chase (and who doesn't?!) you can buy specially marked 18-, 24-, or 30-packs of Bud Light with the "Strike Gold" emblem on them (pictured below, just in case you can't imagine that for some reason) and search for the gold can, just like in the movie.
Or, if you want to take the easy route, you can go to Bud's website, download a gold label, and slap it on your own can of the beer. Yeah. You can make your own Golden Ticket. Once you have a golden can -- through print or purchase -- you then need to take a photo of it and post it on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtags #SBTix4Life and #Sweeps.
Six winners will be chosen every week. Those selected will automatically win season tickets for the team of their choice (not a bad deal on its own) and be entered to win the grand prize -- a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl for the next five decades.
Any way you slice it, this is probably better than a lifetime supply of chocolate. And you don't have to deal with that asshole Grandpa Joe. Seriously, he is bedridden and can't help support his poverty-stricken family, but as soon as a free trip to a chocolate factory appears, he's up and dancing and singing and jumping all over the family shanty?
There's no room for Grandpa Joe at the Superbowl. Bring grandma instead.
