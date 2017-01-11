Find the Golden Can of Bud Light, Win Super Bowl Tickets for Life

Bud Light, the beer maker and dreamer of beer-centric dreams, is giving fans a shot at winning two Super Bowl tickets for every championship game for the next 51 years... or the rest of your life (whichever comes first).

It's very much a Wonka-esque Golden Ticket scenario. But if I have one complaint about that whimsical 1971 Wilder/Dahl classic -- it's the unforgivable lack of alcohol and professional, American football. This solves everything. And it's way easier to enter this competition than saving your family's entire food budget for two chocolate bars à la Charlie Bucket.