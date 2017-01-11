The One Thing That Will (Scientifically) Make Your Wine Taste Better

Look, I like wine as much as the next guy. Probably more than the next guy actually, because I doubt the next guy drank three glasses of wine for breakfast like I might have done (don't tell my editors).

But occasionally you'll snag a glass or bottle that just doesn't line up with your taste buds' expectations -- whether it's too pungent, overly sharp, skunky, or just straight-up bad. Good news! A recent study slapped some facts behind a widespread (and seemingly obvious) legend: Cheese makes almost every wine taste better.

The study -- conducted by the Centre for Taste and Feeding Behavior in Dijon, France and published in the Journal of Food Science (which I'm sure you've read extensively) -- took 31 so-called wine experts and asked them to rate four types of wine (two red, two white, with flavors across the spectrum) before and after pairing them with a variety of soft and hard cheeses.