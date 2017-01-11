Add Rum to Classic Cocktails for… Well, National Rum Day

Nobody ever said National Rum Day had to be all pirate grog and tiki drinks (even though those are both fun). Sure, pirate accents are hum-arrrr-ous, and one visit to a tiki bar proves it to be the pinnacle of western drinking civilization, but rum is much more versatile than just those beachy pursuits.

In fact, given that it can be a brown liquor or a clear one and both are beloved, you could say rum’s diversity is superior to whiskey’s. The latter is really only enjoyable after taking on the golden tones of the cask, but rum runs the full flavor spectrum.

To prove this, here are many labels of BACARDÍ® rum swapped for the key ingredient in classic cocktails.