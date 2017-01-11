Add Rum to Classic Cocktails for… Well, National Rum Day

Nobody ever said National Rum Day had to be all pirate grog and tiki drinks (even though those are both fun). Sure, pirate accents are hum-arrrr-ous, and one visit to a tiki bar proves it to be the pinnacle of western drinking civilization, but rum is much more versatile than just those beachy pursuits.
In fact, given that it can be a brown liquor or a clear one and both are beloved, you could say rum’s diversity is superior to whiskey’s. The latter is really only enjoyable after taking on the golden tones of the cask, but rum runs the full flavor spectrum.
To prove this, here are many labels of BACARDÍ® rum swapped for the key ingredient in classic cocktails.
Instead of a moscow mule...
Summertime is perfect for a mule. Everyone loves a muddling of lime, ginger beer, and vodka in a gorgeous copper mug. But oh, no! You don’t have any vodka!
Don’t trip. Fill your mug with this aged rum for an easy substitution.
HAVANA CLUB®™ Rum Mule
Ingredients:
- 1 part HAVANA CLUB Añejo Clásico
- 2 parts chilled ginger beer
- 2 lime wedges
- 2 dashes aromatic bitters
Directions:Combine and shake liquid ingredients in an iced shaker.
Pour entire contents into copper mug.
Squeeze limes into the drink, then drop them into the mug.
Stir a few times and enjoy.
Instead of an old fashioned...
Some people have problems with gluten. Those people tend to avoid whiskey (although, good news! Some of you might be able to drink beverages distilled from those grains with no problem), especially rye. But everybody deserves an old fashioned -- except that one dude at the party who didn’t bring anything. Did you show up empty-handed? No? Then have an old fashioned.
BACARDÍ 8 Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 parts BACARDÍ 8 Años rum
- 2 dash Angostura® Bitters
- ½ part (splash) water
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 orange peel
Directions:In an old fashioned glass, combine the sugar, water, and Angostura® bitters with a bar spoon.
Next, add half the BACARDÍ 8 Años along with two or three ice cubes, stirring repeatedly.
Pour in the second half of the rum and two or three more cubes, continuing to stir.
Cut a piece of orange peel approximately five centimeters long and squeeze it over the drink, releasing the zest. Drop the peel into the drink.
Instead of a negroni...
Liqueurs are mysterious things whose flavors bloom in cocktails bulked up by more familiar spirits. And when the spirit in question is a blend of five rums, that’s a lot of tiers on which Campari can climb.
BANKS® East India Negroni
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Banks 5-Island Blend rum
- 1 part Campari
- 1 part Lustau East India sherry
- 1 orange peel
Directions:Combine liquid ingredients in an iced shaker, shaking vigorously.
Strain and pour into a tumbler.
Rim the glass with orange peel, then add peel into the drink.
Instead of a Tom Collins...
A Tom Collins is basically gin spiked with sparkling lemonade, and a favorite among the summer set in evenings as they gaze out upon the bay and talk about things like stock markets and boat shoes. This version uses a white rum, so guests might not even notice the difference. But those that will wonder in amazement at the vanished gin kick. Are you some kind of beverage magician? Or maybe they won’t, but at least it’s a change from the talk of boat shoes.
GRAN RESERVA Maestro Tom Collins
Ingredients:
- 2 parts BACARDÍ GRAN RESERVA MAESTRO DE RON®
- 1 part freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tsp fine white sugar
- Soda or sparkling water
Directions:Pour the rum, lemon juice, and sugar into a cocktail shaker with cubes of ice and then give it a good, hard shake.
Fine strain the mixture into a serving glass and top it up with soda.
Finish by garnishing it with a lemon peel.
Instead of a scotch neat...
Now we’re into the intense competition. Mano a mano. Lengua a lengua. Espíritu a espíritu. All other distractions have been removed, and a battle of both mind and body begins now between rum and scotch.
There’s no drink simpler than scotch neat. The only thing complicated about it is its name, which you have to add a qualifier to so the bartender knows not to honeyfuggle with your drink by adding ice or water. But can rum -- straight rum -- compete?
BACARDÍ® is willing to bet so with FACUNDO™ PARAISO, from their signature series blended from the rarest and oldest rums in the family’s private collection. Named in honor of the label’s founder, who aged his rum in oak barrels (much like a certain Scottish liquor), this rum resides in extra old cognac casks. Drinking it any way but neat would be to cause trouble in paradise.
FACUNDO™ PARAISO
Ingredients:
- 2 parts FACUNDO™ Paraiso
Directions:Pour and serve neat.
