Three Sunday Funday Brunch Cocktails You Can Make At Home

Tropical drinks shouldn’t be relegated to just summer time, which is where the inspiration for this bright cocktail comes from, with its bold pineapple and coconut flavors. Hey, you’re eating breakfast foods past noon -- there are no rules when it comes to brunch.

No Sunday Funday is complete without brunch -- and no brunch is complete without cocktails. To help you mix up the best drinks possible, we paired up Sourced, Smirnoff’s newest line of vodka infused with real fruit juice* , and bartender extraordinaire Crystal Chasse, from an NYC cocktail lounge , to concoct a few brunch drinks worthy of Sunday Funday. Using Sourced’s three flavors, we came up with three cocktails for the next time you pile into your pal’s kitchen for some pancakes. Oh, and because you’re obviously going to be having these with your friends, we also threw in measurements for a batch that serves six -- so call your mom and ask her to borrow the fancy punch bowl.

SINGLE SERVING

Ingredients: 1 1/2oz Smirnoff Sourced Pineapple Flavored Vodka

1 1/2oz Coconut Water

1/2oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1/2oz Honey Syrup* (1:1 Honey and water)

1 sliced medium sized strawberry

Ice

Pineapple leaves for garnish

Rocks Glass