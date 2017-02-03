Man Goes on Beer Run, Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life

Generally speaking, a trip to the store for beer results in exactly that: beer. If you're a dude in the middle of Kansas, however, your beer run might just net you a little something extra -- like, say, free Super Bowl tickets for life.

Lyle Randa ran out to stock up on beer ahead of New Year's Eve and purchased a 30-rack of Bud Light from El Maya Liquor in Wichita; it wasn't until he got home that he discovered the case contained one of the 37,000 golden cans dispersed throughout the country as part of Bud Light's "Strike Gold" campaign. And then, because lightning does strike twice, Randa was later selected from 3,000 finalists to win the grand prize: a pair of tickets to every Super Bowl, including this year's showdown between the Falcons and Patriots, for the rest of his life.