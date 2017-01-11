All the Beer Questions You Were Afraid to Ask, Answered

Does this mean you should go out and buy every style of beer glass out there? Probably not. Almost all households, restaurants, or bars have wine glasses lying around, and they make easy substitutions for beer. Those shakers are definitely bad, though, and they’re even occasionally ripping you off.



What’s the deal with gravity, anyway? There is no Sandra Bullock in my glass.

I’m going to pause for a second there to think about how great of a movie that would be...

If you’ve ever heard someone describe a beer as “high gravity” or “low gravity,” they’re most likely referring to its alcohol content. Before fermentation begins, brewers measure something called “original gravity,” which is the measure of solids in the wort (aka unfermented beer). It gets very technical and the terms and units of measurement vary from country to country, but this number is an indicator of what the eventual ABV of the finished product will be. So no, it has nothing to do with how much a beer weighs, nor how much it will heighten or lessen your sense of gravity.