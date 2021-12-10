These Tea Cocktails Will Class Up Your Holiday Drinking

Bar manager Matt Katzin remembers the first time he walked into his local tea shop, Russian River Tea Company, outside of Santa Rosa, California. “You walk in there and they have all these teas you can smell and taste and I just fell in love with it,” says Katzin, who runs the drink program at Fern Bar in nearby Sebastopol. “Over the years, I got so inspired to see how we can use their tea to enhance our cocktails.”

Though the idea of tea as a cocktail ingredient is certainly not new—there’s nothing more classic this time of year than a hot toddy—bartenders are flexing their creative muscles when it comes to house-made infusions, creative liqueurs, and even tea powders as garnishes.

This tea-naissance is a welcome addition in the cocktail world, as more drinkers are looking to cut down on sugar without losing flavor and recent bartending books have reminded us of its versatility. In The Way of the Cocktail, Julia Momosé frequently utilizes cold brew sencha, or a loose leaf green tea, in her cocktails. Bar expert Shannon Mustipher’s definitive book Tiki includes ingredients like Darjeeling-infused gin and smoked tea vodka.