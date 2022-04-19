What These THC-Infused Seltzers Actually Taste Like

For those who are new to this kind of imbibing, it’s helpful to know that an “average” dose contains about 10 milligrams of THC. A low dose is anything under 10 milligrams of THC, though more often, low-dose drinks contain around five milligrams of THC, with an equal amount of non-psychoactive CBD. Anything with more than 10 milligrams of THC is a fairly strong dose and not recommended for beginners or infrequent users. You’re also more likely to taste a hint of weed in higher dosage drinks.

It’s recommended you sip one serving of your drink then wait about 10-15 minutes for the effects to take hold. The high will conclude in about 90 minutes, which can be less intimidating compared to edibles (that take hours to pass through your system) or smoking (usually produces an intense high upon consumption). Keep reading for our favorite THC-spiked seltzers and what to expect from each.