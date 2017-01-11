The 12 Phases of Every Coffee Snob's Life

Phase 8: Another round of equipment upgrades

Compared to the tiny hand-poured concentric circles mastered by your favorite baristas, your French press seems unsophisticated and dirty, which it definitely is because it's so hard to clean. It will soon gather dust in favor of a Hario V60, Kalita Wave, or AeroPress. The coffee you used to measure in uneven tablespoons is now weighed in grams on a digital scale after being ground on a fancy grinder that you don't know how to properly calibrate.



Phase 9: The quest for a personal taste

Gone are the days of recklessly pounding coffee. Each cup is now a unique experience that contributes to a greater lexicon of coffee understanding. Whenever ordering you always ask the source of the beans and eagerly await those three precious tasting notes -- bonus points if one of them is tea-like. The landscape of national roasters is unlocked and you begin ordering beans online. You gain a vague grasp on different countries' general flavor profiles: Ethiopians are big and fruity and chocolatey, Colombians taste like "coffee" but in a good way, and Kenyans are just weird. Kenyans are your favorite.