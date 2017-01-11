The 21 Best Coffee Roasters in the Country

Amongst the legions of companies supplying our countrymen with their morning fuel, there are some coffee roasters who offer more than just a buzz. These are the type of roasters who send their farmers cards on their birthdays, have trekked across continents in search of the perfect beans, and package their coffees with poetic strings of tasting notes (honeysuckle! Lemon curd! First kiss!) that would instill desire for something more refined in even the most old-school cream-and-sugar Café Bustelo evangelists.

Naturally the companies on this list aren't the only ones on a first-name basis with their farmers and we would've loved to honor twice as many passionate roasters, but based on the recommendations from trusted industry professionals and personal experiences, we've settled on the following 21 as representation of everything that makes American coffee culture great. They range from companies that've made massive national impacts, to smaller upstarts yet to expand outside of boutique circles, but no matter the size, the one thing that every roaster has in common is a dedication to making a cup of coffee something worth celebrating (and also a deep hatred of K-Cups).