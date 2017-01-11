The Absolute Worst Songs to Play in Bars, According to Bartenders

One of the worst parts of being a bartender -- I mean, besides a-holes constantly hitting on you and having to work weekends -- is being at the mercy of your establishment's jukebox, and the patrons who haphazardly use it to play whatever the hell they want. People at bars tend to make some questionable decisions, including their predilection for overplaying horrible songs.

We asked a dozen barkeeps across a spectrum of dives and discos to detail the songs they hate to hear the most at work. We cross-referenced the answers and came up with a list that most bartenders would probably agree with, along with some quotes from our sources to illustrate the point. If you don't care to read the rest, just remember one thing: don't play "Piano Man," dude.