The Barrel-Aged Gift Guide

Drink Rocks Bundle by Areaware
Are they drink rocks, or the keys to an ancient civilization? Answer: they are drink rocks, but they’re just about the most intriguing drink rocks on the market.
Decanter and Black Serving Tray by Nude
This most international of pieces -- designed in Helsinki by Mikko Laakkonen, for the Istanbul-based, minimalist firm Nude -- is the most elegant way possible to say, “It’s the liquid that matters.”
Amarena Cherries by Fabbri
From Italy, a smaller, more tart, delicious alternative to the terrifyingly unnatural, possibly nuclear cocktail cherries of yore.
Stirred Cocktail Set by Bull in China
A trio of PDX industry vets created this barware with aesthetic pop and the fortitude to weather extremes only bartenders would think of (including, per The Whiskey Wash magazine, moving glass straight from freezer to dishwasher without cracking). For the giftee who deserves pro-grade equipment, or the giftee you wish to flatter with that sentiment.
Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila
You probably weren’t expecting our suggested spirit to be tequila, but if you’re hoping to surprise a true barrel-aged aficionado, you can't go wrong with a premium aged Añejo further matured in deep charred oak barrels for four months to get a rich smoky flavor, and another two months in specially toasted barrels that add more depth and distinct complexity.
2L Aging Barrel by Baby Barrels
Why stop with barrel-aged spirits when you can also barrel age cocktails (a trend started in America by bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler), subtly changing their flavors over the course of weeks? Just don’t age juices -- that change would not be subtle.
Big Roast Infusion Spirals by Barrel Mill
Another way to age: do it in a big glass jar, using an oak stave. Barrel Mill’s infusion spirals -- cut to increase surface area -- come in different char levels, and if you really want to experiment, also go beyond American oak with French & Eastern European varieties, plus sugar maple, cyprus, and more.
Double Old-Fashioned Glass by Match
“Handmade by the finest artisans in Northern Italy,” this elegant pewter piece is technically dishwasher-safe, though it’s advised that you hand wash and dry to keep its “warm, soft glow.” So dishwasher it is.
Bitters Kit from Berg & Hauck
Named for the Bavarian founders of The Bitter Truth, the Berg & Hauck line is an offshoot of that brand, which launched in 2006 right when the second wave of the cocktail craze had consumed pretty much all existing bitters.
Beveled Bitters Bottle by Cocktail Kingdom
The 1880s-inspired, bottom-heavy design is intended for the even dispersal of bitters into the cocktail, as highly concentrated bitter would turn your cocktail into an Eagles fan.
The Bar10der by Bar10der
You don’t need a tool this impressive to craft your garnishes, but then again, yes, you do need a tool this impressive to craft your garnishes.
Syrups by BG Reynolds
Blair Reynolds of tiki paradise Hale Pele launched his line of syrups and mixers to make Polynesian prep work easier, but several of the syrups are ideal for darker spirits that aren’t rum, specifically the vanilla, rich simple, and demerara.