Thrillist Editors Share the Best Advice They Ever Got from Bartenders

“Loosen up, honey.”

One of my first “real” gigs was at an old-school print newspaper as an assignment reporter. This meant the news desk would call me and tell me to go cover whatever was happening that day. (This was exciting some days, and incredibly annoying on others.) One afternoon, the assignment editor asked me to head to a gay bar in the West Village, because a prominent activist was rumored to be heading there to give a speech. So, I get to the bar, which is pretty much empty (because it’s 3 pm on a Tuesday) and perch up on a stool. I told the bartender what I was up to, then incessantly checked my email for about an hour while my mind raced. Why was I just sitting in a bar? Were they going to call me back? Was I going to get fired for doing absolutely nothing while “on assignment?” Why is this my job, again? I guess my restlessness was actually palpable, because the bartender passed me a beer. “Loosen up, honey,” he said. “They sent you to a bar for work.” He had a point: sometimes, it’s not just okay to bend the rules, it’s downright expected. — Christie Rotondo

“Play to your strengths”

Though that advice came from a bartender in my favorite dive bar slash karaoke spot, it applies to more than just karaoke song selection. I've thought of her straight-faced advice many times since that night — when I'm taking on a new challenge at work, throwing a last-minute party for a group of friends, and yes, trying to impress the crowd at karaoke. — Annalise Mantz

“Enjoy where you’re at”

Sometimes, the best spot in the house is exactly where you’re seated. That’s what I learned from Warren, the bartender at the Greenwich Village jazz club down the block from my apartment, who was working there the first time I walked in with an on-again-off-again beau, and seemingly every visit thereafter. When we bellied up to the bar, he informed us we could try to snag a table by the stage — with its cover charge and drink minimum — or sit at the bar on the other side of the red velvet curtains, where “honestly, the sound is just as good.” Being broke 20-somethings, we chose the latter, and felt like we had discovered a secret hack, listening to the same live beats as the paying customers while being able to talk freely without being shushed and Warren was close by to keep our glasses filled. It’s a good reminder that you don’t have to pay up to fully enjoy an experience, and that there’s no fear of missing out if you can just appreciate where you’re at. Over the years, we’d return to the club, but even as our incomes increased, we always chose the same spot — at the bar — where we’d enjoy the show just like the bartenders do. — Andrea Morabito

“You’ve got to eat your vegetables”

Back in Dallas, I was hanging at an “upscale dive,” established well before irony had overtaken the drinking scene, when a place could give itself that accolade and still be a real dive bar — on an afternoon when Lucille was working. Lucille defined “local legend”: beehive hairdo, coke-bottle glasses, and a tenure at this particular bar that stretched all the way back to when those things were first fashionable, 1959. She had seen some things. I desperately wanted to ask her about those things, but it felt awkward. At least with me, she never presented herself as the “I could tell you some stories” type; she was just a sweet lady happy to still fill her days doing the job she loved. So on that sunny North Texas afternoon I didn’t beg her for historical Dallas dirt, but she did give me something that had arisen from more essential soil: a large box of farmer’s market cucumbers another patron had randomly gifted her. “You’ve got to eat your vegetables,” she’d insisted when I’d balked. And she was right: no matter what strange paths you walk in life, no matter which strange people you encounter, you’ve got to take care of yourself if you want to stick around long enough to be legendary. You’ve got to eat your vegetables, even when they are technically a fruit. — David Blend

“Trust yourself, not my advice”

While working in media, I would often find myself at a 9th Avenue bar during my lunch break because those bartenders truly got me. On this particular day, I was having my usual quarter-life crisis, so obviously I had to see my girl, Mercedes. I asked her what I should do about a situation I was dealing with and she said, “Trust yourself, not my advice. You’ve made it this far with good instincts. Everyone has their own path.” This is a lesson I still carry today, especially with “Compare & Despair” syndrome” slowly taking over society. Rather than throw back shots, I channeled my inner MVP and started shooting them. You miss 100%... right? Cheers to Mercedes. — Sarah Michel

“We gotta broaden your horizons”

When I was 22, I shouted “old fashioned!” through a DJ’s bass line and over a smooching couple to the bartender at a moody club in Las Vegas. I felt like a pro, as one does when they’re having a good time and ordering some “high end” cocktail. Hours later, as revelers stumbled into the sunrise and I was still jotting down notes from the night in my dumb little reporter’s notebook, the bartender came over and said, “We gotta broaden your horizons.” Here’s what they meant: There’s a time and a place for an old fashioned, or any of its ilk, and that time isn’t when the bar is three deep and the most complicated thing coming off the line is a Something & Something. On nights like that, I implore you to go off book with your order. Embrace being a Something & Something person. Or better yet, a beer person. Because on a slammed night, when the bartender looks wild-eyed and the bar is an ocean of empty glasses and waterlogged receipts, the beer person — especially the one who tips well — is the one who always has a drink. — Max Plenke