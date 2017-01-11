The 21 Best Dive Bars in America

Save Venue With No Dish Venue Node ID 3478253 Venue Name My Brother's Bar

My Brother's Bar Denver, CO Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac inspired generations with their writing, and My Brother's Bar is one of those places they'd eat and drink at before going back to writing phrases without punctuation. The bar feels seemingly preserved in amber, like a mosquito from Jurassic Park, but with better craft beer and fewer velociraptors. This is a bar that's the last of a dying breed -- we can't imagine future writers will be trekking to a breastaurant to sit where their heroes ate hot wings. But despite the whole Old World vibe of the bar, the burgers are currently still some of Denver's best, the patio is a great spot for summer drinking, and it's a bar where you're guaranteed to be shoulder-to-shoulder with folks both blue and white collar. It's a true gathering place for all of Denver. -- Lee Breslouer, senior writer

The Rail Pub Savannah, GA Look, you’re in Savannah, so the odds that you’re already drinking in a former brothel that’s also haunted are pretty good. But unless you’re drinking at the Rail, well, you’re drinking at a second-tier haunted former brothel, and you probably aren’t getting familiar with Rail Pants, the art of discreetly dropping your drawers while standing at the bar. Rail Pants are just one of the many legends of this historic two-story paragon of no-nonsense drinking, which serves up everything from pickled pigs’ feet to free fried chicken wings on Friday underneath the watchful eye of a gigantic clock counting down to one of the nation’s best St. Paddy’s celebrations. So saunter in, grab some peanuts, drop your pants, and leave your pretentiousness at the door. And for God’s sake, don’t put Pink Floyd on the jukebox. It’s against the official rules.

Rose's Lounge Chicago, IL The map of Chicago is flush with quality dive bars, throw a dart and... you'll likely piss off a haggard old man who had dibs on those darts, but is also willing to be best friends and tell you all about the storm of '67. At Rose's Lounge, the bar's Macedonian matriarch has kept the storied dive well lubricated for more than 35 years with frosty mugs of Old Style and a stock bottle of Malort -- even back when it was just a dusty old liquor for regulars. Further adding to the grandmotherly basement mystique: year-round Christmas lights, plush couches, an unrecognizably young portrait of Al Pacino, wood carvings that are indeed plastic, and a gumball machine salvaged (alright, hoarded) from Blockbuster Video. -- Sean Cooley, senior editor

related The 21 best wine bars in the country

related The 22 Best Whiskey Bars in America

The Salty Dawg Saloon Homer, AK Alaska’s home to many a hole-in-the-wall bar, but none has captured our imagination and heart and dollar bills quite like the iconic Salty Dawg in Homer. It’s been many things in its life, from a lighthouse to a post office to a school, but more than anything, it’s been our favorite bar in Alaska for so long, we can’t bring ourselves to sub it out on this list. Covered from ceiling to floor in autographed dollar bills, it’s a rare dive that doubles as a tourist attraction and a favorite of locals who are more than willing to share legends -- real or made up on the fly -- about the history of the bar, and the human skull that calls it home.

Showtime Lounge Washington, DC DC institution Showtime has all the trimmings of a classic dive bar. The lighting is low. The walls are covered in historic posters. Natty Boh and a shot of well whiskey will run you a scant $5, and the place has a tendency to turn from salty and seedy to sweaty and packed in a heartbeat, thanks in large part to the encroaching hipsters from the neighborhood mingling with the old guard. But Showtime has one thing that no other dive bar can claim: Granny and the Boys, a funk-fusion band led by a badass octogenarian that takes the stage every Sunday, which is showtime at the Showtime. It’s one of the country’s greatest dive bar experiences and, like Granny herself, timeless.

Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge New Orleans, LA We're not encouraging you to show up naked for a free drink at Snake and Jake's. We would never do that. But if you did, we're not entirely sure anyone would notice. Maybe it's because the place is lit only by candles and Christmas lights. Though it's more likely because this garage-like cave/shack place has already seen everything, and its patrons -- from Tulane students to old-school regulars -- are more concerned with their incendiary drinks and living in the moment. It's a place that's survived everything the city has thrown at it, and one of the most unflinchingly unapologetic drinkeries on the planet. Plus, given its Christmas every day at S&J's, it's likely the stockings are more hung than you are.

The Torch Bar & Grill Flint, MI Look, we’re at the point in the news cycle where everyone thinks that Flint, MI looks like the world’s biggest dive bar. But as a native, I’m here to say screw all that, because Flint is home to some of the most resilient people in the world, and some of the best dive bars. And while there’s a host of divier bars -- the understatement of the year -- we’re going to go ahead and re-assert the greatness of Downtown’s the Torch, home to one of the best burgers in the state and some of the best alleyway-cigarette conversations you’re likely to have in America. The Torch has long been a temporary reprieve for the ills that have befallen Flint, a place welcoming to former plant workers and revitalization-hungry whippersnappers alike, where denizens of Vehicle City find solace in strong drinks and great burgers. Things will hopefully change in Flint sooner than later, but let's hope the Torch will always be the same.

related These are the 21 best beer gardens in the country

related The 21 Most Secret Bars in America

Twin Kegs Nashville is a city built on dive bars and dreams, so making a decision about the best damned spot in the city is extremely tough. As always, our thoughts went to Santa’s Pub, but then we kind of forgot what we were talking about and ended up in Keggers, just south of town. We hacked on the smoke. We belted out karaoke with somebody who we’re pretty sure is a professionally trained singer maybe training for a role in a movie about an up-and-coming star. We may have dripped burger grease on the shuffleboard table. And we came away happy, if a little lethargic. Pro tip: you can get a similar experience without the smoke at the joint’s Hermitage Ave location. Pro tip #2: don’t be a sissy. You’re in Nashville.

Vazacs Horseshoe Bar/7B New York, NY Here at Thrillist, we occasionally get flack for “blowing” some of the better hidden spots around town. “Screw you, Thrillist,” you say, “you told other people about a locally owned business that could use the patrons that aren’t me.” Well, dear reader, feel free to say it to our faces at our spot, where you’ll often find visiting editors gathered amid the neon to suck down tallboys of Labatt and force fernet on unsuspecting interns in between photo booth sessions. The titular horseshoe at the center serves the dual purpose of serving you liquor and giving you a panoramic view of the chaos happening on the other side, or just as a place to plop down and watch Sharknado on a slow night. New York’s got a dive bar on every corner. This one is ours. Don’t tell anybody. At least not people who don’t watch Jessica Jones, because that show totally spoiled this place for us.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun. Andy Kryza is a senior editor at Thrillist who raised a glass or 10 to Flint while conducting endless research on this piece. Follow him to Weather Balls and coneys: @apkryza.

