11 of the Best Places in the US to Get a Great Gin Cocktail

During the mid-1800s, British people in India needed to consume quinine to prevent and treat malaria, but since it was so bitter, they did what anyone in their situation would do: they added gin. About that, Winston Churchill said, “The gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen's lives, and minds, than all of the doctors in the Empire.”

Thanks to cocktails like the gimlet (invented to make drinking lime juice to prevent scurvy in sailors more tolerable), and the martini (invented because it’s delicious), gin drinks soared to popularity in the late 1800s. And even though alcohol was technically illegal during Prohibition, gin stayed in vogue because it was relatively easy to make as long as you had a bathtub and some botanicals (unlike whiskey, which required a still).