The Best Small Breweries You Don't Know About, but Should

Dayton, OH

Unless you're a train-hopping crust punk or a lazy dad on Halloween, you probably haven’t heard the term "hobo" in a while. Coined in the late 19th century to describe vagabonds wandering the rails, the word was associated with ruggedness and self-reliance. That's exactly why Nowhere In Particular's Charlie Navillus (a pseudonym, of course) compares hoboism with today's fiercely independent craft-brewing culture. "For more than 30 years, craft beer provided safe haven to the hobos," reads Navillus' oh-so-cryptic manifesto. "One needs only to look at a gathering of craft brewers, with their scraggly beards, their worn, weathered faces and their hodgepodge wardrobe to see the vestigial remnants of hobo culture." The man does have a point. After a few stints at award-winning breweries in Colorado, Canada, and New England, the talented Ohioan returned home to begin his gypsy-brewing journey. Navillus rarely reuses a borrowed system, never brews the same beer twice, and gravitates toward bespoke and experimental styles. One of his weirdest -- and tastiest -- is Inari Okami, a dry 8.5% ABV double rice IPA brewed with tropical Mosaic hops. It’s tough to pin down where and when you'll come across a Nowhere In Particular creation, but if you do, you better jump on it -- like their maker, these brews tend to vanish just as quickly and mysteriously as they appeared. Continue Reading