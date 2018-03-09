The 33 Hottest IPAs in America Right Now

"IPAs are so hot right now!" That sentence is so 1996. And 2018. And probably 2030, if we make it that far. As long as craft beer has been a thing, IPAs have dominated, bringing drinkers in flocks to their favorite beer bars, turning naysayers into beer snobs, and sending rabid collectors across state lines. Which makes picking the best IPAs quite a task: The best at any given time can be mainstays, one-offs, and everything in between. To keep our bead on this ever-moving target, we’ve assembled a crack team of beer experts from throughout the country to name what they deem to be the most attention-worthy IPAs at this very moment. We will revisit the list in the months to come to add new beers and subtract the ones lost to time, so that you always have your finger on the proverbial IPA pulse. Raise a glass. It’s a good time to be an IPA lover. It always is.
About that panel: We’ve divided the country into four sections and selected our favorite experts for each. In the Northeast, we have longtime Thrillist writer and owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. Zach Mack. Taking reins in the South is legendary beer blogger Ale Sharpton. The Midwest is in the able hands of former editor at DRAFT Magazine and current staff writer for The Takeout, Kate Bernot. And bring up the west is Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of Portland Beer Week and The New School beer blog.
Melvin Brewing Hop Shocker
Jackson, Wyoming
8%
Who knew the vast plains, Rocky Mountains, and gushing geysers of Wyoming could yield world class IPA’s? Even stranger, Jackson's Melvin Brewing was founded out of the back of a Thai restaurant, and now they're sending cans all over the West Coast and racking up awards. Hop Shocker is one of the latest in Melvin’s double IIPA rotating line, said to contain some pure uncut lupulin straight from the hop flower. Brewed with Mosaic and Simcoe hops, this is a beer you will want to inhale deeply. -- Ezra Johnson-Greenough
Block 15 Brewing Sticky Hands
Corvallis, Oregon
8.1%
Oregonians can't get enough of this sticky icky IPA full of wet lupulin-packed hops from the Pacific Northwest. It’s no surprise that this college town brewery was inspired by that resiny dankness when they crafted this aromatic gem that beer bars and bottle shops can barely keep in stock. Always fresh, juicy, and dank at the same time, Sticky Hands is available in 16-ounce cans and multiple editions are released throughout the year. A recent poll on Block 15’s Facebook means the return of the extra-tropical juicy Tropical Slam edition, one of four alternate variations. -- EJG
Reuben's Brews Grunge Geist Crush
Seattle, Washington
6%
For their rotating “Crush” series of beers, Seattle’s Reuben’s Brews always keeps things interesting with the trendiest things going on in the world of hops. For their latest, Grunge, Reuben's uses three new hops called Motueka, Loral, and the aptly named Grungeist. Since Seattle is the city that birthed the Grunge music category, it’s fitting that a local brewery would be our intro to what could be the next hop variety everyone is dry hopping their pale ales with. Grunge Geist is available on draft now, with limited four-packs of 16-ounce cans from the taproom and where torn up shirts and cocaine are in the air. -- EJG
Frost Beer Works Plush DIPA
Hinesburg, Vermont
8%
Sure, Frost Beer Works may not have the immediate name recognition of some of their neighbors, but if the past year has been any indication, it won’t stay that way for long. That’s because they’re putting out beers like Plush, a double IPA with a flavor profile like you took a little patch of Vermont and dragged it through a South American citrus farm. Or, in the brewer’s words, “a soft mouthfeel and juiciness reminiscent of both the late Scott Weiland and stuffed animals.” We’ll stand by either of those. -- Zach Mack
Tired Hands Alien Church IPA
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
7%
They’ve been called controversial, innovators, and everything in between, but the one thing you can’t call Tired Hands is unpopular. Today, many of their beers have become the blueprint that many follow in a hunt to create a dank, turbid masterpiece like Alien Church (which, we will admit, is a combination of adjectives we never thought we would be able to sensible smash together). The bright flavors and aromas of grapefruit, pine, Champagne, and tropical fruit give way to a pleasingly dry finish that never veers into overly bitter territory. -- ZM
Bissell Brothers Swish
Portland, Maine
8%
Bissell Brothers know what they’re doing. No, seriously: How many breweries need to upgrade in size after barely a year to accommodate insane demand for their beers? (There was this little write up back from 2015, but who’s to say that helped?) Fittingly, their taproom today is Maine’s largest, which certainly helps with the epic crowds that show up for can releases of beers like their Swish double IPA. But in this case, it pays to be a local or a die-hard beer traveler: These cans are only released October through April, safely outside the Maine summer tourist onslaught. -- ZM
Hailstorm Prairie Madness
Tinley Park, Illinois
7%
The 2017 Great American Beer Festival saw a record number of IPA entrants last year -- a staggering 408 (sign us up for that judging!) -- and a humble brewery from Tinley Park, Illinois bested them all. Prairie Madness’ Mosaic and Simcoe hops layer over a rich base of American, German, and English malts for a fruity but clean take on the IPA style. In a sea of juice-box beers, it stands out as a clean but no less flavorful IPA. -- Kate Bernot
Toppling Goliath King Sue
Decorah, Iowa
8%
If you’ve love PsuedoSue, you can imagine the appeal of her all-grown-up big brother, a wallop of a double IPA packing a massive Citra hop punch. All of the Citra calling cards -- mango, orange, lime, pineapple -- are there, with a beefed-up ABV and double the IBUs. Fans in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are in luck, as the Iowa-based Toppling Goliath chose those two states as the most recent in its steady distribution expansion. -- KB
Lupulin Brewing Hooey
Big Lake, Minnesota
6.2%
This juicy little number took the Twin Cities by storm this winter. When it hit draft lines at one popular beer bar in Minneapolis, the bar’s owner tells me every customer’s reaction was: “Who? What? Give me more of that!” Six hops -- Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, and El Dorado -- are woven together in a way that’s complex but not muddled, making Hooey a something-for-everyone crowd pleaser. It’s only been canned since November 2017, and sees distribution mostly around Minneapolis and Duluth. Or, if you can't find it, get it straight from the source at Lupulin’s Big Lake, Minnesota taproom. -- KB
Burial Surf Wax
Asheville, North Carolina
6.8%
Surf Wax’s masterful fusion of Mosaic, Centennial, Citra, and Columbus hops solidifies why Burial has regal status in one of the most revered beer cities in the nation. During the current wave of Northeastern-inspired sippers, the now year-round Wax incorporates some of the popular style’s juiciness and haze but still proudly throws up a “W” hand sign for a West Coast IPA designation by giving our palates a semi-dry, crisp finish enhanced by aggressive notes of pine. The popping artwork by David Paul Seymour is a welcomed bonus. -- Ale Sharpton
Creature Comforts Tropicália
Athens, Georgia
6.5%
Even though this phenomenal IPA has Georgians running in a frenzy every time its released since this is the only state it’s available, anyone truly fond of this style nationwide wants to get their hands on a can. The name already induces drool at the thought of a flavor profile bursting with pineapple, melon, grapefruit, and oranges, and guess what? It delivers, but remarkably not overly sweet. It’s the perfect segue for naysayers of this style thanks to its balance, crushability, citrusy nose, and gorgeous dark-orange appearance to further seduce anyone who comes across it. -- AS
Against the Grain Rico Sauvin
Louisville, Kentucky
7.6%
Not many brews can be compared to fine white wine regarding complexity and fruity notes, but the aptly titled "Rico Sauvin" uses New Zealand’s Nelson Sauvin hops, which draw comparisons to the delicate sauvignon blanc grapes. Clean, crisp, and delicate in mouthfeel with a nice fusion of various fruit varietals including grapefruit, lemons, lychee, mango, and, yes, grapes found in white wine, plus a tad of earthiness for balance. Although Against the Grain swears by sipping this one in stemmed glassware due to how expensive the hops are, their highly risqué can art preserves the edginess they are known for. -- AS
Maine Beer Lunch
Freeport, Maine
7%
It’s not often the case that your state’s namesake brewery also happens to churn out some of the best stuff within your borders, but in the case of Maine, it certainly is. Lunch has risen as a star among stars in a place very crowded with widely adored beers. We’re pretty sure the brewery’s devotion to using the best ingredients and tightly controlling shipping and freshness of their products make this balanced, bright, citrusy IPA like running into a friend you’re only lucky to see just often enough. The brewery’s commitment to the environment is just a sweet bonus. -- ZM
Foam Brewers Pavement Imperial IPA
Burlington, Vermont
8.2%
A beer writer’s relationship with Vermont is a complicated one. It’s not so much the sheer volume of good beer there is to document, but more so the fact that as soon as it feels like you have a solid grasp on what’s happening in the state, a buzzy young upstart brewery like Foam will come along and make tidal waves. That’s probably why even though the flavors of their beloved Pavement -- mango, passionfruit, lime, and papaya -- may not be a good indicator of Vermont’s climate, it still stands as an exemplary IPA in a state awash in world-famous IPAs. -- ZM
Hoof Hearted Konkey Dong
Marengo, Ohio
8%
Donkey Kong references, cartoon can art, and fart jokes aside, this exemplary offering from Marengo, Ohio is a seriously dry-hopped DIPA bursting with Simcoe, Galaxy, and Dr. Rudi hops. The latter is a lesser-known New Zealand-bred hop formerly known as Super Alpha, which lends an earthy pine and herbal note that helps ground Galaxy’s over-the-top tropical beach party vibe. As with most of Hoof Hearted’s beers, it’s on the impenetrable end of the haze spectrum, somewhere way past orange juice and approaching Thanksgiving gravy. -- KB
Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn
Chicago, Illinois
8%
In between collaborating with Run the Jewels, cranking out crazy-ass marshmallow/baklava/mint truffle stouts, and designing some of the raddest can art in the Midwest, Chicago-based Pipeworks steadily brews up this craveable unfiltered DIPA. The light body shoves the trio of Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus hops to the fore, letting the oily orange skin and dank white onion notes steamroll over the surrendering malts. Unlike some of the other beers on this list, Ninja vs. Unicorn sees regular releases and can be found on shelves... for the few minutes before it’s snapped up. -- KB
Old Nation M-43
Williamston, Michigan
6.8%
It’s not hyperbolic to call this beer a game-changer for Williamston, Michigan’s Old Nation Brewing. Prior to the debut of this pillowy-soft, tropical haze bomb in April 2017, the brewery at times struggled to find a fan base. But thanks to M-43, its brewers can hardly keep up with demand. A quartet of Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo hops lend tropical appeal to this year-round release, which credits malted oats for its memorably soft mouthfeel. -- KB
Civil Society Fresh
Jupiter, Florida
6.2%
Florida is steadily garnering mounting respect from beer advocates throughout the US, and the IPA-happy Civil Society is a big part of the reason why. It may be small in production numbers and physical size, but in just over two years this brewery is now rolling with the big dogs, especially with its flagship brew simply titled Fresh. Extra hazy, medium-bodied, straw-colored, and showing no reservations when it comes tropical notes of mango, orange, and pineapple, anyone craving for a New England-style IPA in the Sunshine State will become a Civil Society groupie in no time. -- AS
Westbrook Citrus Redacted
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
8.5%
A little controversy and humor always keeps things spicy in the beer world, and Westbrook’s new "Citrus Redacted" title for this fruit-infused imperial IPA fits the bill. It was formerly named the “Citrus Ninja” until a cease-and-desist letter hit their mailbox from another brewery with an IPA also using the infamous Japanese assassin in its name. But fans of the latter will still get the refreshing tasting notes bursting with grapefruit, lime, and oranges the former version had; the only major difference is a lot less haze and, well, no “Ninja” -- unless you are talking about the few figures in the can’s artwork. Super drinkable, the Redacted will definitely sneak up on you with a serious 8.5% kick, so sip with caution. -- AS
Ex Novo Brewing Juicy in the Sky With Diamonds
Portland, Oregon
6.8%
This Portland brewery contributes their profits to non-profit charity organizations, so you can feel good about every sip from its new cans of Juicy in the Sky With Diamonds. As you may have guessed, this is another New England-style IPA, but with a water profile more similar to Northwest ales. The brewers use the classic East Coast haze yeast London Ale 3 before diving into Yakima for Comet, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops before finally going international with a dry-hop of Australian Galaxy hops. The brewers drop more than 5 pounds of hops per barrel into this guava-, papaya-, and mango-flavored IPA that would make for a poppin' Beermosa, plus the cans are pretty slick. It’s hoppy as shit with very little bitterness and is a bit drier -- closer to Champagne than Sunny D. -- EJG
La Cumbre Go for Broke
Albuquerque, New Mexico
8%
Though their most addictive microbrewed product might be Blue Sky from White and Pinkman, the second-most desired might be IPAs from Albuquerque’s La Cumbre Brewing. With their new brew, La Cumbre is putting it all on the line in a series of single-hopped but double dry-hopped double IPAs. The latest “Go for Broke” beer is modeled after fruit-forward candies and finished with a long creamy finish. -- EJG
Anchorage Brewing 2018 Rondy Brew
Anchorage, Alaska
6.4%
Rondy Brew is a beer brewed annually for Alaska’s 83-year-old, 10-day frontier festival under a different style each year. The recently released 2018 Rondy Brew is the oh-so-trendy hazy IPA and is packaged in cans this year in addition to draft. Best enjoyed while mushing sled dogs, collecting antlers, and ice fishing, it's filled with Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops and enjoyed by everyone from fish-out-of-water Cicely doctors from the big city to philosophical disc jockeys and even multi-millionaire ex-bush fighter pilots. -- EJG
Monday Night Beyond the Clouds
Atlanta, Georgia
6.3%
Coming straight from their all-new, grandiose sour and barrel-aging facility on ATL’s developing Westside BeltLine called the Garage, Monday Night Brewing brings distinguished imbibers the Beyond the Clouds IPA. This complex 6.5% ABV sipper is brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Huell Melon, and Simcoe hops, plus the kicker: Monday’s inclusion of six strains of Brettanomyces. Ultimately, the flavor profile will only progress during maturation and erase the worry of breaking the sound barrier to get an IPA at its freshest possible state. I would still hurry to score a few of their sexy corked and caged bottles though. -- AS
NoDa Hop, Drop 'N Roll
Charlotte, North Carolina
7.2%
There are a handful of beers throughout the country that craft drinkers consider must-haves to purchase in freight capacities, and NoDa’s Hop, Drop ‘N Roll IPA is undoubtedly one of them. Hop lovers will appreciate the amount of cone love this brew packs thanks to overzealous amounts of Amarillo, Citra, Warrior, Centennial, and Chinook varieties doused throughout its creation. Marketed with a clever name and captivating 16-ounce can sold throughout Queen City, Hop Drop’s the total package. Its expansive new brewery will have numerous other hop-forward selections to try as well, but Drop’s World Beer Cup Gold bling in the American-Style IPA category further justifies why it’s the breadwinner and, simply put, no joke. -- AS
Bearded Iris Homestyle
Nashville, Tennessee
6%
If a hop head hits up Music City for a visit and does not make it by Bearded Iris, their trip is simply incomplete. This brewery is doing its best to keep up with the local demand, particularly for its most popular IPA, the single-hopped Homestyle, because, well, it's bordering on world-class status. An impressive balancing act of pine, pepper, biscuit notes, and citrus fruit properties courtesy of the Mosaic hop, this hazy New England-style IPA will hopefully answer the prayers of surrounding Southern imbibers and make its way across state lines soon. And to keep their blossoming legion of fans happy, Iris has rewarded them a Double Homestyle version at 8.2% ABV, along with six other IPAs currently on tap, a few imperial stouts, and some upcoming sours. Cowboy boots are optional. -- AS
Equilibrium Brewing Fractal Mosaic/Galaxy IPA
Middletown, New York
6.8%
Hudson Valley is quickly filling up with buzzy breweries, but we’d imagine that not all of them were founded by environmental engineers from MIT. Their mantra of “balancing drinkability and massive flavor” is one they’ve apparently pulled off with ease, despite only having been in the business for barely a year. Their rotating Fractal IPA series is proof of that, using only a pale malt and showcase hops in each release, and the Mosaic and Galaxy are a standout in an already impressive program. Of course, the rotation of the hop being used in this series makes for a pretty good reason to keep revisiting, so stay tuned on this one. -- ZM
Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit DIPA
Cambridge, Massachusetts
8.5%
Call it a soft spot for breweries that can expertly execute a wide range of styles, a commitment to well-educated staff, and an approachable air from start to finish, but there’s a lot to like about Lamplighter. The fledgling Cambridge brewery has already expanded their tasting room barely a year into operations to accommodate the huge crowds, and beers like Rabbit Rabbit are part of the reason why. When you get your hands on a can, expect balanced but bright flavors of pink Starburst, orange zest, papaya, and tropical fruit. -- ZM
Tree House Julius
Charlton, Massachusetts
6.8%
There are few breweries anywhere in the country -- let alone New England -- that have been able to drum up as much hype as Tree House. Thanks to a recently completed expansion, it has finally become *that much easier* to get your hands on a few cans of their flagship IPA, Julius. Not that there’s not plenty to love in their entire lineup: It’s just that this beer has played a huge part in establishing the current haze-craze culture. Expect all those bright flavors of passionfruit, mango, and citrus when you crack a coveted fresh can. -- ZM
Urban Family Brewing City, Country, City
Seattle, Washington
7.5%
The gents at Urban Family Brewing can get a bit kooky, like they did with their new coconut-forward IPA called City, Country, City in collaboration with fellow Washington brewers Skookum and Old Schoolhouse. Urban Family calls this a “fun IPA” that uses some trendy new fruity tropical Citra, Motueka, and Vic Secret hops and just a splash of experimental and yet-to-be-named new variety HBC-438, which amounts to the coconut cream to this hoppy pina colada. That’s just enough fun flavor and alcohol to get frisky like Urban Family did with their #FriendsWithBeernifits. -- EJG
Surly Todd the Axe Man
Minneapolis, Minnesota
7.2%
It’s no easy feat to prove that the term West Coast IPA still has relevance in 2018, but Todd the Axe Man is up to the challenge. The duo of Citra and Mosaic packs in that en vogue melon, grapefruit, and guava profile, while the smart choice to go single-malt with Golden Promise lends a simple sophistication to the grain bill. The Minneapolis-based brewers at Surly extract a nesting doll of flavors from these two hops, introducing new notes before each cleanly bitter swallow. -- KB
Half Acre Galactic Double Daisy Cutter
Chicago, Illinois
8%
This once-a-year special release turns the dial on Half Acre’s Daisy Cutter pale ale up to 11 -- or 8%, as it were -- and then packs it full of Galaxy hops’ passionfruit and stone fruit calling cards. The result is a “double pale ale” best described as creamsicle meets papaya skin layered over -- gasp -- an actual malt backbone; Half Acre deserves a Pulitzer for describing it as “tactfully swole.” -- KB
Weldwerks Brewing Juicy Bits
Greeley, Colorado
6.7%
From one of the hottest new Colorado breweries comes one of the most buzzed-about New England-style hazy IPAs. Two-year-old Weldwerks Brewing is located outside of Fort Collins in Greeley, Colorado, yet still manages to have beer geeks lining up for can releases of Juicy Bits and the special Double Dry Hopped Juicy Bits. The brewers go so far as to adjust the water chemistry and use higher-protein malts along with the tropical, juicy Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado hops for a soft, smooth mouthfeel, like your drinking pulpy fresh-squeezed hop juice. -- EJG
Russian River Pliny the Younger
Santa Rosa, California
10.25%
Released once a year to lines around the block of the Santa Rosa brewery for the few weeks that it’s available there, Russian River’s Pliny the Younger is the grandaddy of triple IPAs. This bigger, wiser version of Pliny the Elder -- the brewery's double IPA -- is even harder to find and is already sold out at the brewery from it’s mid-February release. However, if you are lucky enough to live in RR’s distribution footprint, kegs of PtY are just hitting your market now, only at the best beer bars and bottle shops. Keep your eyes and ears open for this bracingly hoppy, cold and calculated hop eruption. You've gotta keep on your toes to find it, but you'll be glad when you do. -- EJG
