You Have to Drink These Cocktails When You're in Vegas

It's impossible to take in everything Vegas has to offer without working up a thirst. Use this list to quench that thirst. The mixologists at MGM Resorts' most packed Las Vegas venues gave us their top cocktail picks, from classics with a twist to extravagant in-house creations that incorporate garnishes like rose petals and hard candy. Show up early for these. Or stay late. (It’s Vegas, no one will find out either way.)

Smoke Missing Mirrors

Sage -- ARIA

Quit chatting and pay attention: Your bartender is about to light some cask wood on fire and capture the smoke in a rocks glass before filling it with a neat blend of Pyrat Rum, Gran Classico Tempus Fuigt, Lustau Sherry, and 2 dashes orange bitters. (If you want to know what this looks like, check the top of this page.)