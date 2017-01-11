The 4 Essential Ramen Styles and the Sapporo Beer to Pair With Them

Noodles & Toppings:

In a soup as delicate as a shio ramen, Valencia says you’re going to want to compliment it with a delicate noodle. You can’t get more dainty than a straight, thin, ramen noodle. Nori is also one of the usual suspects in a shio ramen, along with the traditional ramen accompaniments. If you’re looking for something out of the norm, Takahashi suggests adding some wontons to a shio broth for a true Asian fusion.

The Beer:

Similar to the noodles, the beer parallels the delicate broth. Because shio ramen is on the lighter end of the noodle soup spectrum, Elliot says you need a beer with a light mouthfeel, like Sapporo Premium. “The salt in the shio broth blends well with the grain husk malt flavor of the beer, creating a combined flavor similar to a salted cracker,” he adds. (And can you get a more classic match than soup and crackers?) The carbonation in the Sapporo Premium also helps cleanse the palate, especially because shio ramen bowls can be a bit oily.